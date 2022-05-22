Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

New book puts spotlight on flooding at major Northland dairy-producing area

4 minutes to read
Hikurangi Swamp following days of heavy rain in July 2020. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hikurangi Swamp following days of heavy rain in July 2020. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Jenny Ling
By
Jenny Ling

Northern Advocate journalist

The scheme designed to stop floodwaters inundating a top Northland dairy production area is central to a new book by local writer and retired dairy farmer Diana Menefy.

Nothing Stops the Floods is a history

