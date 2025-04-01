The sum is a part of a $41.5m loan announced by Regional Development Minister Shane Jones for two Northland projects focused on water security.
Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust, which develops and manages water storage and distribution schemes in Northland, will use $17.5m to pay for a Kaipara pipeline and $24m for the Otawere Pipeline project in the Far North.
A 22km pipeline will be constructed in Kaipara to connect Dargaville to the trust’s Te Waihekeora Reservoir in Glinks Gully near Te Kōpuru.
Jones said the pipeline would extend to about 3000ha of prospective horticulture land between the two locations and Silver Fern Farm’s processing plant.
“The plant faces challenges maintaining the continuous water supply it needs to keep operating throughout the summer.”
Jones said extending the pipeline to the plant would ensure a reliable water supply and continue operations in peak season.
He said the trust and Kaipara District Council would combine the delivery of the pipeline with an existing $7.8m Regional Infrastructure Fund flood resilience project – the Dargaville to Te Kōpuru stopbank upgrade.
“This will create a water corridor across the mid-North, supporting municipal supply and providing a catalyst for high-value horticulture across the sub-region,” McCully said.
Jones said the development would expand the area’s distribution network by 15km, and the infrastructure would enable 1600ha of productive land for Matawii, Waimate North and mid-North.
“The Government’s investment in water is addressing barriers to development in regions like Northland, where a consistent water source is needed to unlock economic, environmental, and recreational resources for its communities.”