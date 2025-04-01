The Kaipara pipeline will extend to Silver Fern Farm’s processing plant to help keep operations flowing in peak season. Photo / NZME

“The plant faces challenges maintaining the continuous water supply it needs to keep operating throughout the summer.”

Jones said extending the pipeline to the plant would ensure a reliable water supply and continue operations in peak season.

He said the trust and Kaipara District Council would combine the delivery of the pipeline with an existing $7.8m Regional Infrastructure Fund flood resilience project – the Dargaville to Te Kōpuru stopbank upgrade.

Jones claimed the combined approach would potentially save $3m and prove faster.

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson welcomed the news, saying staff had been working to relieve pressure on the council’s water supply.

Dargaville’s water supply relies on the Kaihu River flow levels leaving the town vulnerable to water restrictions and shortages during drought.

Dargaville and Baylys Beach are currently under the most severe water restrictions, meaning town supply water may be used only for drinking, cooking, washing clothes and showering.

“Security of supply for the west side of the district has been an ongoing issue for successive councils,” Jepson said.

“Staff have investigated various improvement options over the years. All would come at significant cost.”

Jepson believed improving the resilience of the water supply would provide benefits.

He spoke of employment opportunities linked to the construction and a boost to the economy, particularly the irrigation of high-value horticulture crops.

Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust chairman Murray McCully agreed there would be additional benefits, saying the door would open to higher value land use.

He said the completed scheme would be transformative for the district.

Further north, the $24m will be used by the trust to connect the close-to-completion Otawere Reservoir to the smaller Matawii Reservoir at Ngāwha.

“This will create a water corridor across the mid-North, supporting municipal supply and providing a catalyst for high-value horticulture across the sub-region,” McCully said.

Jones said the development would expand the area’s distribution network by 15km, and the infrastructure would enable 1600ha of productive land for Matawii, Waimate North and mid-North.

“The Government’s investment in water is addressing barriers to development in regions like Northland, where a consistent water source is needed to unlock economic, environmental, and recreational resources for its communities.”