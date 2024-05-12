A Northland transport expert says empty logging trucks shouldn’t be allowed on the Cove Rd detour via Mangawhai during the Brynderwyns closure.

A Northland transport expert with decades of driving experience is angry empty logging trucks are being allowed on a Brynderwyns detour route meant for light vehicles.

The man, who didn’t want to be named, travels the Cove Rd route through Waipu and Langs Beach several days a week and says large, double-stacked logging trucks frequently use it during the State Highway 1 closure over the Brynderwyn Hills.

Northland Transportation Alliance [NTA] and Whangārei District Council [WDC] have confirmed logging trucks carrying their trailers “under piggyback” are not considered in breach of the restrictions.

But the roading expert, who has been driving for approximately 40 years, said it’s “unsafe.

“They whack trailers on the back of their truck, go round the Paparoa way to Marsden Point, drop off the logs, put the trailer on the back of the truck and use Cove Rd to head south again.

“It’s really bloody scary when you’re coming around the corners, those vehicles are so huge.

“At times, I feel unsafe on that road, and I’m a confident driver.

“I don’t know how there haven’t been crashes, there’s a huge amount of vehicles on the road.”

The Northlander said there needs to be more enforcement, particularly after coming across an oversized truck being escorted with a pilot vehicle last week.

“I seriously wondered what it was doing on that road.

“I haven’t seen the police stopping anybody or doing any sort of obvious enforcement work and the roadworkers on the [stop/go] signs don’t have the authority to stop any vehicles.

“So who’s doing the checks?”

NTA set restrictions banning truck and trailer units from using the Cove Rd detour route during the closure which currently has no reopening date due to recent slips.

The restrictions were approved by Whangārei and Kaipara district councils under the Land Transport Amendment Act and include full trailers, semi-trailers, simple trailers, pole trailers, and heavy vehicles towing two trailers including A-train and B-train combinations.

Cove Rd is notoriously narrow and windy, yet it turns out double-stacked logging trucks are allowed.

Trucks up to 50 tonnes are allowed on Oakleigh-Paparoa Rd while high-productivity motor vehicles (HPMV) must use SH12 and SH14 through Dargaville.

A WDC road maintenance team spokeswoman said the restrictions on Cove and Gorge roads were for “truck with trailer” units only.

It does not restrict truck-only units, she said.

“Log truck units carrying their trailers under piggyback are not considered in breach of the restrictions, as the trailers are not in tow.”

As for the over-sized truck being escorted with a pilot vehicle, the spokeswoman said:

“We’re not issuing over-dimension permits for Cove Rd during the SH1 closure period, with the notified route being SH12/14 via Dargaville.

“Our team on the ground are not aware of any over-dimensional loads using this route, but we’re happy to investigate this claim further.

“We’ve still got active check points in place to monitor vehicular movements through each end of the restriction, as a preventative measure to ensure compliance.”

So far, authorities have refused to enforce laws put in place despite trucks illegally using Cove Rd, including one that became stuck on a hairpin bend blocking both lanes.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi [NZTA] said the checkpoints are manned by NZTA contractors though they can only pass on the bylaw information and turn traffic around if they don’t comply.

Both police and WDC can enforce the bylaw. It’s not a ticketable offence and is only prosecutable through the courts.

