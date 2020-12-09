Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Northland 'Trail Angels' to help Kiwis on Te Araroa walk this summer

4 minutes to read

Helena Bay Trail Angel Alex McPherson, pictured with her dogs Toto and Kowhai, enjoys meeting the range of people who walk the Te Araroa Trail.

By: Matthew Scott

Northlanders who open their properties to walkers on the Te Araroa Trail are expecting a busy summer season, despite no new tourism from overseas.

Trail Angels provide trampers on the Cape to Bluff hiking trail

