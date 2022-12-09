Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland tourist operators brace for busy season but many still face crippling staff shortages

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Northland tourism operators are bracing for a busy summer, though many still worry about the spread of Covid. Photo / file

Northland tourism operators are bracing for a busy summer, though many still worry about the spread of Covid. Photo / file

Northland tourism operators may be bracing for a booming summer season but there are still concerns about crippling staff shortages and the spread of Covid-19.

It’s not looking like smooth sailing for many businesses in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate