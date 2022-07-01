Far North District Council has been given $259,500 for upgrades to the Waipapa Landing trailer boat parking area - from $1.3 million for Northland councils from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Far North District Council has been given $259,500 for upgrades to the Waipapa Landing trailer boat parking area - from $1.3 million for Northland councils from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Two Northland councils have been given more than $1.3 million to upgrade facilities from the latest round of grants from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Tourism is important to the New Zealand economy, and quality infrastructure and facilities help to ensure New Zealanders can continue to enjoy their own spaces — whether they are at home or visiting other parts of the country, Minister of Tourism Stuart Nash said.

Round six of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund awarded $15,061,148 of funding to 62 projects across the country.

In Northland, Far North District Council and Kaipara District Council got a total of $1,301,920 for eight projects.

In the Far North $340,500 was given for enhancements to the Kaikohe freedom camping site and dump station; $75,566 for 10 Smart Bins for high-use locations across the Far North; $88,500 for upgrades to the Rangiputa trailer boat parking area and $259,500 for upgrades to the Waipapa Landing trailer boat parking area.

In the Kaipara $112,860 is for an upgrade to the Pahi public toilets and wastewater system; $87,500 for an upgrade to the carpark, drainage, lighting and installation of toilets at Rangiora Road Reserve; $213,500 to upgrade the Rangiora Rd boat ramp carpark and $124,000 to redevelop Pouto carpark to provide safe access to the beach and wharf.

Whangārei District Council received money in round four - $781,000 for a carpark and access upgrade at Quarry Gardens and $1,670,000 to upgrade high-use visitor areas at the Town Basin.

The fund supports local communities facing pressure from tourism growth and in need of assistance — areas with high visitor numbers but small ratepayer bases, for example, Nash said.

The fund aims to protect and enhance New Zealand's reputation both domestically and internationally, with the borders fully opening soon.

Round six of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund will ensure central government support and investment in local government infrastructure can continue, to help improve the visitor experience for New Zealanders, and international visitors as they return.

With 2022 the first year of the country's new Matariki public holiday, consideration will also be given to infrastructure which will support the delivery and management of Matariki events in the future.