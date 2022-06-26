Trolleys block the smashed entrance of the Torpedo7 store, where it is thought that ram raiders drove around bollards. Photo / Jaime Lyth

Less than two months after it opened, Whangārei's Torpedo7 outlet is the latest store to be ram raided in Northland.

Police have confirmed they received a report of a break-in at the shop premises shortly after 3am on Sunday.

A vehicle had attempted to gain entry into the store by driving into the front doors and a group of people forced entry but left the scene prior to police arriving.

Police are continuing to look to identify and locate the offenders involved.

Community members on social media reported seeing four cars, one of which was left on the scene on its side, which has not been confirmed.

It appears the vehicles drove around the side of the multiple large metal bollards in front of Torpedo7 - which remain untouched - before smashing into the front of the store.

It's not clear at this stage what was taken in the ram raid.

The outdoor adventure gear shop only opened its Northland store on April 30 this year.

It's the third ram raid in Whangārei this month, Whangārei Liquorland was hit in an overnight ram raid on June 16.

Jewellery shop Graeme Johnson Jewels and Time in Kamo was ram raided by a stolen car on June 5th.

The store front of Torpedo7 Whangārei after an early morning ram raid. Photo / Jaime Lyth

The incidents follow dozens of ram raids around the country in the last few months, many of them in Auckland, where three stores were hit within 24 hours in April.

Last month, the Government announced a $6 million support package for shop owners to help protect themselves from ram raids by installing bollards or other protective structures.

The package would also allow for security measures such as fog cannons, security screens and alarms.

Police encourage people to report any suspicious behaviour by calling 105 or 111 if happening at the time.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.