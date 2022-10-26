Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland tops New Zealand for population growth, Stats NZ figures reveal

Imran Ali
By
5 mins to read
Mario Roblero from Chile is not going anywhere after moving to Whangārei and said his kids were also really happy in school. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mario Roblero from Chile is not going anywhere after moving to Whangārei and said his kids were also really happy in school. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland, with its temperate climate and laidback lifestyle, continues to lead the country in population growth.

Stats NZ figures show while 12 of New Zealand's 16 regions experienced a population rise in the past year,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate