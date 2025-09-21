Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland teen with rare brain condition goes from patient to podcaster

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Dee Kelly, 18, wants people to understand that idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) is not just a headache but a life-long condition that can affect vision, mobility and mental health.

Dee Kelly, 18, wants people to understand that idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH) is not just a headache but a life-long condition that can affect vision, mobility and mental health.

A Northland teenager whose life has been altered by a rare brain condition has started a podcast to help ease patients’ isolation.

Dee Kelly, 18, from Waipu was just 12 when she was diagnosed with idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH), a condition where the fluid inside the skull is a higher

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save