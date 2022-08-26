A Northland teacher says that phones create distractions in the classroom and stop students from socialising during interval. Photo / 123rf

A Northland teacher says that phones create distractions in the classroom and stop students from socialising during interval. Photo / 123rf

Is it a learning tool or entertainment device?

For one Northland teacher the answer is simple: cellphones entertain students and distract them from learning.

That's why Martyn-James Atkinson has launched a petition to Parliament calling for the ban of cellphones in schools.

He said while teachers have learned to deal with phones in class, a strong message from the Government could support teachers as well as parents in their efforts to get students engaging more with their physical environment.

"To me, it's like the early days of smoking where people smoked but knew it was bad, and that it was not until it was officially declared hazardous to their health that many finally acknowledged the risk – and stopped," Atkinson explained.

"It may seem odd, but school is probably the one place where students have the least access to phones since teachers don't allow their use in class.

"However, once outside, after school, or at home ... out come the phones.

"Banning phones in schools would create a phone-free chunk of the day and the message would be out there - phones are at the very least stealing time."

He said if the Government advocated a ban in schools, social communication would improve and more students would be playing on the fields at break times.

"It would also make parents aware and perhaps give them reason to decrease phone use at home."

He launched his petition two weeks ago and has so far received 18 signatures.

Schools across the region have long implemented their own policies. Northland College, Bay of Islands College, Springbank School and Huanui College don't allow phones in class.

Huanui College principal Philip Coombe says mobile devices were banned since the school was opened in 2010.

"It has always been that way. It's a policy and a practice.

"Students hand in their phones at the start of the day and if for whatever reason they need it, they can access them at the office.

"It's part of the deal."

Coombe said it removed distractions and students could focus on learning in the classroom.

At Springbank School students have to keep their cellphones switched off and in their bags. This policy applies once they enter the school gates.

"We love the fact that students are not distracted within the class," principal Mike Warren said.

Students had their own laptops and there were strong guidelines in place that determine which websites can be visited.

Warren said thanks to the ban, students would socialise outside the classroom, play games, talk and interact.

Academics are of two minds if banning phones in schools results in better outcomes for students. Some studies undertaken in Europe and the USA indicate that it increases productivity and improves social interactions between kids.

Other studies say there is no evidence that banning phones improve learning. Experts say instead children need to be taught how and when to use their devices appropriately.