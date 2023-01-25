State Highway 10 in the Far North District is closed after a car crash. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have closed State Highway 10 this morning after a serious crash.

One person was critically injured and was transported to the hospital shortly after the single-vehicle collision at 7.30am.

Police have confirmed the road is currently closed while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene.

The crash is understood to have occurred about 2km north of Pakaraka Junction.

Diversions are in place at Puketona Junction and Pakaraka Junction, near Oromahoe.

Police enquiries are ongoing.