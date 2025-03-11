A small Far North community is “angry and frustrated” it’s been forced to once again fight a battle over speed limits it thought it had already won.
A decades-long campaign by residents of Taumatamākuku, a settlement on State Highway 1 between Kawakawa and Moerewa, paid off in August 2020 when NZTA dropped the speed limit past their homes from 100km/h to 80km/h.
Residents said they wanted lower speeds because they were tired of “running the gauntlet” every time they drove to the shops, and of tending to the injured every time there was a serious crash outside their homes.
However, the highway through Taumatamākuku is one of 10 around Northland where recent speed limit reductions could be reversed by July 1, under new, retrospective rules for setting speed limits.
Northland MP Grant McCallum said during the election campaign National promised to revisit some of the Labour government’s speed limit changes.
“We are now reviewing a number of speed limits, and putting some of those out for consultation before we come out with a final decision,” he said.
Far North deputy mayor Kelly Stratford said the push for better road safety in Taumatamākuku started at least 30 years ago, but stepped up a gear in 2014 when the Moerewa Safer Roads initiative started.
While that was focussed on Moerewa, Taumatamākuku residents started attending the meetings to stress the problems they were having.
They then took up their concerns directly with NZTA, helped by a law change that gave local communities a say when in setting speed limits in their areas.
In 2024, amid local concerns that the new 80km/h limit was not being observed, NZTA installed the Far North’s first fixed speed camera between Kawakawa and Moerewa.