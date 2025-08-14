Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland sex and bestiality trial halted over legal issue; new date pending

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

The trial in Whangārei District Court began on Monday and was scheduled for three weeks. Photo / Christine Cornege

The trial in Whangārei District Court began on Monday and was scheduled for three weeks. Photo / Christine Cornege

A trial for a Northland man facing numerous charges of sexual offending, including allegations he raped his wife and stepdaughter and committed indecencies with livestock, ended abruptly this morning.

The trial in Whangārei District Court began on Monday and was scheduled for three weeks.

After legal discussion in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save