A trial for a Northland man facing numerous charges of sexual offending, including allegations he raped his wife and stepdaughter and committed indecencies with livestock, ended abruptly this morning.

The trial in Whangārei District Court began on Monday and was scheduled for three weeks.

After legal discussion in chambers, Judge Taryn Bayley discharged the jury saying a legal issue had arisen and the trial would have to be rescheduled.

The judge told jurors the issue was procedural and not related to either the complainants or the defendant.

Judge Bayley reminded jurors that because of the sensitive and sexual nature of the allegations, widespread name suppression applied in the case. She warned any discussion could breach those orders and risk identifying the people they were designed to protect.