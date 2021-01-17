Northland rest home using solar power to save thousands of dollars a month

A drone gives the best view of Switzer Residential Care's solar panels. Photo / Jake Forty

A Northland rest home is using the power of the sun by going solar and is expecting to save thousands of dollars a month.

The Claud Switzer Memorial Trust has long aspired to adopt solar power at its rest home in South Rd Kaitaia, for environmental and practical reasons.

The complex, home to 92 residents, including hospital and dementia patients, has extensive roof areas facing east and north, but the problem has always been cost.

"Owing to the need to purchase properties adjacent to the home as they became available, for the development of a residential village for our community, the funds for the solar project were not available," board chairman Peter Dryburgh said.

That had changed last year, however, when a 'living donation' was made to the trust for that specific purpose.

"This was apparently inspired by a radio interview, perhaps on Country Life, with a couple from a small community in the South Island who decided to make a substantial donation during their later lives to enable the establishment of a much needed health centre," Dryburgh said.

"They felt this would allow them to see, and participate in, the results of their donation, apart from meeting the need much earlier than would have been the case had the bequest come through their joint wills."

Meanwhile, some of the Switzer trustees had had solar generation installed by Auckland company, Lightforce Solar, and had been impressed by the reliability and quality of the work done. The trust duly requested a "charitable quote", making it clear the home had been made possible by community and other charitable donations, fundraising and good financial management, and that it was owned by the "true" Far North community it served.

"The company was pleasingly understanding, and proved to be committed to these social values," he said.

About 315 solar panels have been installed at the home, along with the technology needed to export any excess electricity to the national grid.

Apart from the positive environmental factors, the trust estimated the home's power bill would reduce by $6000 to $11,000 a month, depending on the time of year - savings that could be put to good use elsewhere.

"We shall soon be developing an additional wing of 22 hospital beds to meet increasing need. We are acutely aware of the waiting list at times, and the sad situations that can arise when patients have to be accommodated elsewhere, away from family and friends.

"We are also moving towards our goal of establishing a residential village, with units available for rent and sale. This will be in keeping with the needs of our community, and will mean that downsizing may not require people to move out of our area.

"We, as trustees, thank our community and charitable trusts for their past and continuing support."