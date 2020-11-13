Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland principals head Pat Newman backs new vaping rules

3 minutes to read

Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association president Pat Newman threw his support behind the new laws. Photo / File

By:

Multimedia reporter, Northern Advocate

Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association president Pat Newman is throwing his support behind the new vaping legislation which came into effect last week.

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act 2020, which was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.