Northland principals head Pat Newman backs new vaping rules

Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association president Pat Newman is throwing his support behind the new vaping legislation which came into effect last week.

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act 2020, which was passed in August, prohibits the sale and supply of vaping products to people aged under 18.

It also prohibits vaping indoors at workplaces, restaurants and licensed premises. Vaping in and outside school and early childhood centres is also prohibited.

The act also restricts advertising and sponsorship of vaping products as well as retailers encouraging the use of vaping products.

Newman, also Hora Hora Primary School principal, believed the new rules were as necessary as the legislation used to restrict cigarette use.

"I'm coming from the point of view of an ex very heavy smoker and I understand how hard it is, but I think it's absolutely crucial that we try and do our best to stop our kids and our teenagers going down the wrong track like I did," he said.

While vapes were not an issue at his school, Newman said it was quite prevalent for students in high school to vape - a trend he felt would be reflected across the country.

Newman said each school would soon have procedures in place to enforce the rule, which he thought most students would respect.

"Part of our job as teachers is to enforce the rules of the school, it doesn't mean to say you have to get into conflict with them because the kids will know the rules."

Newman believed the biggest concern for primary schools would be adults vaping in or outside schools as they dropped off and picked up their children.

However, he said teachers having the law behind them would make enforcement easier.

"That makes a huge difference where adults are concerned and you don't have to get into the big discussions about why or when or how.

"If they don't stop, you pick up the phone to the police."

Northland District Health Board smokefree and community development adviser Bridget Rowse explained how allowing vaping indoors exposed non-users to possible health risks from exposure to vaping-related emissions.

"Non-users may also dislike being exposed to vapour, creating a nuisance effect," she said.

While she noted the perception of vaping was it was relatively harmless, she referenced strong evidenced which found young people who used e-cigarettes were up to four times more likely to smoke tobacco within 12 months.

She acknowledged studies into the long-term health impacts of vaping were insufficient, but said airway inflammation and increased asthma symptoms may occur through vaping.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson confirmed that public health units were responsible for enforcement of the new vaping rules, adding police could refer any breaches to local public health units for follow up.