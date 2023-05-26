Northland police are asking for witnesses after a number of serious crashes in the region, including this crash at Waipapa on Tuesday that left the driver of this hatchback seriously injured. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northland police are seeking witnesses after several serious crashes in the region in the past week, including three fatal crashes.Police investigations into a number of serious crashes are underway, and they are asking for the public’s help to get to the bottom of what happened following four serious crashes in Northland between May 19 and 25.

The first crash happened about 6.45pm on Friday, May 19, on State Highway 1, Uretiti,

Whangārei. The crash, between a blue Mazda BT-50 and a black Suzuki Swift, resulted in the driver of the Swift dying at the scene.

Police said it appears the Swift was travelling north from the Auckland region and the BT-50 was travelling south from the Kaipara region.

Anybody with information that can assist Police with their enquiries, can ring 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230519/0201.

Witnesses are also being sought for a fatal motorcycle crash, which happened on State Highway 11, Kawakawa on Saturday, May 20.

About 4.40pm that day the rider of a modified, black Suzuki motorcycle lost control and fell from the bike, dying at the scene.

The motorcycle is understood to have been ridden south, towards Kawakawa before the accident.

Anyone with information in relation to the crash, or who may have seen the motorcycle around the Mid-North area in the days before the collision is asked to contact police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230521/4138.

Police are also wanting to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a serious crash on State Highway 10, Waipapa about 12.02pm on Tuesday, May 23.

A collision occurred between a small, white Suzuki Alto and a mid-sized rental truck. The Alto is believed to have been travelling south, toward Kerikeri, and the truck north. The driver of the Alto is recovering but still in a serious condition.

Any information that can assist Police about this crash and be phoned through to 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230523/4549.

And, police are appealing for the public’s assistance following a fatal crash on Te Rore Rd, Kaitaia about 12.35pm on Thursday, May 25.

Police were notified by roading crews working on Te Rore Rd, south of Kaitaia, that they had found a vehicle in a paddock off the road along with a body.

The vehicle is a dark coloured, two door Suzuki off-road vehicle that was unregistered. The body is believed to be the driver, who was ejected during the collision.

Anyone with information in relation to the crash, or the vehicle, is asked to contact us on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’, referencing file number 230525/3003.

Northland’s road toll for 2023 stands at 15.



