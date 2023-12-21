Solar panels were stolen from crucial telecommunications sites in the Far North. Photo / 123 rf

A spate of solar panel thefts from crucial telecommunications sites in the Far North has led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of illicit drugs.

The two men, aged 30 and 31, appeared in the Kaitāia District Court on Wednesday to face burglary charges after the Kaitāia Criminal Investigation Branch executed numerous search warrants this week.

One of the men is also facing drug-related charges. Both were remanded in custody until January 8 next year.

Detective Sergeant Dan Brockbank said a large amount of stolen equipment was recovered, including batteries, power inverters and illicit drug seizures.

Police had received numerous reports in the past 16 months regarding important equipment allegedly being taken from remote cellphone towers and telecommunication exchanges across the Far North.

“This equipment is expensive and is vital to providing backup power to these sites,” Brockbank said.

He explained that the equipment was a crucial piece of infrastructure that allowed the remote region to stay connected “no matter what”.

Brockbank said police were not ruling out further arrests or charges being laid as they continued to investigate other reports.

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 105 or via the police website, www.police.govt.nz/use-105, and quote file number 231218/2596. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

