PLUNGE! Pop Culture Convention comes to Whangārei for the fourth year. In the photo are Judy Rogers (left), organiser Aru Singh, and Lynnette Nattrass. Photo / Michael Cunningham

PLUNGE! Pop Culture Convention comes to Whangārei for the fourth year. In the photo are Judy Rogers (left), organiser Aru Singh, and Lynnette Nattrass. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The PLUNGE! Pop Culture Convention in Whangārei on Saturday attracted a crowd of nearly 200 cosplay fans who went all out on costumes and props.

The turnout was despite the extreme wet weather leading up to the weekend and the circling winter illnesses mixed with Covid-19 in Northland.

Cosplay fans gather at the PLUNGE! Pop Culture Convention on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Plunge director and convention organiser Aruneshwar Singh said everyone who turned up had a great time.

"It was raining the whole week and that put many people off."

This was the fourth consecutive convention hosted by the Plunge family and Singh said this year was the turning point for the enterprise.

"On Saturday, we realised who our team is. It was well run compared to previous years because each year we figure out what works and what does not.

"We knew our strengths and weaknesses this year, so we improved the things that needed a change and worked better on already efficient things.

Terri O'Callaghan dresses up as 'The Nun' movie character for the pop culture convention in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"I relaxed this year and did not worry about anything. Everything panned out like a well-oiled machine."

The organisers are now set for the Plunge convention happening for the first time in Kerikeri on February 4 next year.

Singh acknowledged the hard work of team members Eatz Kennedy, Lynette Nattrass, and Jason Read.