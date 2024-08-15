Police conducted a search warrant at the officer’s address and analysed phone data from his phone and others involved.

They also reviewed the officer’s use of the police database and interviewed the officer and his partner, the IPCA summary report said.

The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to show that the officer had committed any criminal offences.

However, an analysis of the officer’s phone data proved that he had provided information to a family member and another associate about upcoming road policing activity so that they could avoid it.

The policeman has since been “sanctioned”.

Superintendent Srhoj said the police acknowledged IPCA’s findings of its summary report into allegations of the officer accessing the police database “dishonestly”, and potentially engaging in money laundering activities.

“We have high expectations on the conduct of our staff at all times, and the officer concerned was subject to a confidential employment process.”

He said for privacy reasons, the police could not comment further on the matter.

However, they can confirm that the officer involved “remains an employee of New Zealand Police”.

The IPCA said it was satisfied that the police conducted an appropriate investigation and employment process to consider the officer’s behaviour.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Northern Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.