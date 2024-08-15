A Northland policeman breached the Police Code of Conduct, the Independent Police Conduct Authority found.
A criminal investigation was launched by police in November 2023 after serious allegations of money laundering, possession of cannabis and dishonesty were raised against the officer.
The IPCA oversaw the inquiry after concerns were raised that an officer of the law had potentially accessed the police intelligence database and provided information to a family member, who was involved in the cultivation of cannabis.
It was also alleged that the officer was indirectly receiving money from the sale of cannabis and that his home had been used for cannabis production and related offending.
Northland District Commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj said following the concerns they carried out a thorough investigation into the “wider matter”.