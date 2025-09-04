Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland news in brief: Zespri virtual adventure returns to promote youth wellbeing

nzme
3 mins to read

Portland School takes part in the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure.

Portland School takes part in the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure.

The Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure is back for Term 4. The programme encourages young people to build lasting habits that support physical and mental wellbeing. Through real-world actions such as drinking water, choosing fruit and vegetables, and prioritising movement over screen time, students earn points and unlock their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save