Parking portal

Wilson Parking New Zealand is funding the development of CCS Disability Action’s permit portal technology to prevent the abuse of accessible parks. Available to councils nationwide, the upgrade allows parking wardens to verify mobility parking permits. It also addresses common forms of misuse, such as permits being used by friends or family, or long after the permit holder has died.

Square approach to art

The Squared Up! Art Show, featuring a collection of more than 100 original art pieces all in a 12-inch (30cm) square format, opens on September 30 from 5pm at Reyburn House Gallery in Whangārei.

Election lounge

The Whangārei District Council has set up a free elections lounge at the Central Library where voters can watch candidate videos, learn about the Māori wards poll and the STV voting system. The lounge closes on October 11.

Fire support sought

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is looking for community voices in Northland to join its new Local Advisory Committee (LAC). People connected to their community, who have an interest in working with Fire and Emergency to support public safety, and who can use their governance and leadership experience to make a positive impact should apply. The Northland LAC will cover Kaitāia, Kerikeri, Paihia, Whangārei and Dargaville. For more information or to apply, visit www.fireandemergency.nz/LACs

Missing man appeal

Whangārei Police are appealing for sightings of Zealand Watene. The 34-year-old was last seen around August 13. Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said it was unusual for Zealand not to stay connected with family. Police believe he could be anywhere in Whangārei or further afield in Northland. Contact police on 105 and quote 250901/7982.

Marine conservation apps

The Department of Conservation is calling on Kiwis to use two new apps that make marine conservation easy. People can upload photos and videos of marine mammal sightings on to SeaSpotter. The information can support research and conservation efforts. The second tool, Spyfish Aotearoa, lets people watch clips of underwater footage from New Zealand marine reserves to identify fish species.