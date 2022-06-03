The dawn blessing on the site of a new mental health and addictions sub-acute unit at Kaitaia Hospital.

A dawn blessing has been carried out and the first sod was turned to make way for the construction of a new mental health and addiction services sub-acute unit on the grounds of Kaitaia Hospital.

"This is a significant development for the Kaitaia community," Northland DHB Mental Health and Addiction services general manager Ian McKenzie said.

"Kaitaia is such a long distance from Whangārei, especially if you're unwell. So being able to provide services for our community closer to home is really exciting."

The detailed design and engineering for the project have been completed, and both resource and building consents have been granted.

"The new sub-acute unit will complement the bed established within Kaitaia Hospital as a further commitment to providing health services that care for our own locally," McKenzie said.

The facility will have six patient bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and living area, an interview room, a doctor's review room, a staff office and an outdoor covered patio.

Pink Ribbon Breakfast season extended

Northlanders can still host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast this year, after Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's largest annual fundraising campaign -held in May - has been extended to June 17 due to a lack of registrations.

Chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner says the number of Pink Ribbon Breakfasts hosted has been down by one-third this year, representing a drop in income of roughly $600,000.

The charity is desperate to make up the shortfall to ensure its services aren't impacted, and it's urging more people in Northland to host their own Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

For more information and to register to host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast visit www.pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz

Investigation on assault at WBHS

A violent altercation took place at Whangārei Boys' High School on Wednesday after a non-student went onto school grounds wearing the school's uniform.

In an email to parents, acting principal JT Thomas described the incident as "disturbing for us all". Thomas said the police had been notified and "all parties identified will be followed up by the police and the school as appropriate". Staff were aware footage may be shared on social media, Thomas said. A police spokesperson confirmed they had been made aware of the incident and were investigating. One person was assaulted, police confirmed, but no one was seriously injured.

Detour advised due to SH1 tunnel closure

People travelling to and from Northland this weekend may have an even slower than normal holiday journey. Waka Kotahi advises that the northbound Johnstones Hill tunnel route on SH1 will remain closed this Queen's Birthday weekend.

Those travelling north are encouraged to avoid peak travel times, or detour via SH16 to avoid heavy traffic, delays and long queues.

The northbound tunnel is closed due to works to build the connection between the new Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway and the existing SH1.

With one tunnel closed, traffic travelling in each direction will use one side of the southbound tunnel.

The road layout changes will be clearly marked with cones, both in the lead-up and through the tunnel.

Special day at Animal Rescue

A dog and cat "adopt-athon" will be held at Northland Petfood in Kerikeri this Saturday to help raise funds for Bay of Islands Animal Rescue. The cutest dogs, cats, kittens and puppies who are ready for forever homes, will be at 12 Mill Lane from 10am to 2pm. Thanks to Churchills Fine Meats & Deli there will be a sausage sizzle, along with a raffle, free treats and giveaways. All proceeds go to the animal rescue group.

RDA Garden Safari returns

Kaitaia Riding For The Disabled (RDA) is pleased to announce that its popular Garden Safari will resume this year, taking place on November 6-7 in the Kaitaia town area. People are welcome to set up stalls at RDA's headquarters or at CBEC Garden Centre in Kaitaia. Any inquiries can be made to Irene Knowler on 09 406 2022 or 021 0253 8213.

Greens co-leader to speak in Kerikeri

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson will speak at a public meeting from 11.30am on Sunday, June 12, at the Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri. In particular, she will speak about Budget 2022 and the Government's Emissions Reduction Plan.