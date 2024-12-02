Powerball is $15 million this week. Photo/Michael Bradley

A Whangārei MyLotto player is one of 17 Kiwis to win $17,317 in Saturday night’s draw. First division was struck by a Christchurch player. The Powerball jackpot remains unstruck and rolls over to $15 million.

Nurses strike

Nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants from all four Northland hospitals will be joining a nationwide strike today. A total of 36,000 members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation will strike from 11am to 7pm in protest of Health NZ’s collective bargaining offer of a 1% increase. Marches and rallies will be held in Whangārei, Dargaville, Kawakawa and Kaitaia from around 11.30am. The Whangārei event will include a rally in Tarewa Park until 1pm, while the Kaitāia event will include a rally in the town square, followed by a picket outside the hospital from 2.30pm to 3pm. Nurses will provide life-preserving services during the strike.

Economy flat

Northland’s economy is still flat, according to Infometrics’ latest Quarterly Economic Monitor. Despite falling interest rates, business conditions are difficult, with rising unemployment limiting spending and investment by households and businesses alike, according to monitoring of the September 2024 quarter. Northland saw 0% employment growth in the year to September 30, putting it middle-of-the-road among 16 regions.