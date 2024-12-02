Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Whangārei Lotto player wins $17k in Second Division

2 mins to read
Powerball is $15 million this week. Photo/Michael Bradley

A Whangārei MyLotto player is one of 17 Kiwis to win $17,317 in Saturday night’s draw. First division was struck by a Christchurch player. The Powerball jackpot remains unstruck and rolls over to $15 million.

Nurses strike

Nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants from all four Northland hospitals will be joining a nationwide strike today. A total of 36,000 members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation will strike from 11am to 7pm in protest of Health NZ’s collective bargaining offer of a 1% increase. Marches and rallies will be held in Whangārei, Dargaville, Kawakawa and Kaitaia from around 11.30am. The Whangārei event will include a rally in Tarewa Park until 1pm, while the Kaitāia event will include a rally in the town square, followed by a picket outside the hospital from 2.30pm to 3pm. Nurses will provide life-preserving services during the strike.

Economy flat

Northland’s economy is still flat, according to Infometrics’ latest Quarterly Economic Monitor. Despite falling interest rates, business conditions are difficult, with rising unemployment limiting spending and investment by households and businesses alike, according to monitoring of the September 2024 quarter. Northland saw 0% employment growth in the year to September 30, putting it middle-of-the-road among 16 regions.

Male Allies Needed

A new event will encourage men to support and promote women into leadership, fighting against statistics which show female leaders are still underrepresented, particularly in traditionally male-dominated industries. Male Allies Needed will include a talk by award-winning leadership consultant Dr Amanda Sterling, who will talk about more inclusive practices that benefit all. It will be held at The Orchard in Whangārei on December 12, go to humanitix.com for tickets.

Native planting programme

Craigmore Sustainables has partnered with iwi and the wider community on a native planting and stream enhancement programme at its Opare Forest near Kerikeri in Northland. The pest species crack willow had created debris dams in the Waiharakeke Stream which runs adjacent to the forest’s northern boundary. This was increasing flood risks and creating swimming hazards for the local township and blocking the migration path for native eels.


