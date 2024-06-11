Piha Beach, Auckland, has been named the world's best beach by Big 7 travel site . Photo / Jason Oxenham

Store’s new owner

Whangārei clothing store Loftie has not closed but is being relaunched by a new owner. Lisa Coradine bought the Cameron Street store, which has been closed since April 12, and will reopen it on Wednesday afternoon as Clove on Cameron. The new store will include some brands from Loftie Lifestyle Store plus new ones, adding homeware, jewellery, accessories, and coffee to the women’s clothing. Coradine said the new store will be a shopping experience, including personal styling help, with the aim of adding something different to Whangārei.

Crash victim named

Police have released the name of the man who died after his vehicle crashed into trees in Kaikohe, Far North, on June 1. He was Piringi Spring Tawhai Howard, 18, of Waipapa. Emergency Services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Te Pua Road, near State Highway 1 at about 5.30pm. A police spokesperson said the man was heading north towards Ōkaihau when his vehicle rolled on a “gentle” bend and hit trees. He died from his critical injuries at the scene.

Assistance extended

People who were displaced by severe weather events in 2022 and 2023 will continue to be supported as the Temporary Accommodation Assistance has been extended to June 30, 2025. Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston said the Government will continue helping those who were forced out of their homes by the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle. The assistance is a weekly payment available from the ministry (MSD) to help homeowners who can’t live in their homes.

Manu Masters returns

The popular Manu Masters event is returning as part of this year’s Matariki Pēwhairangi Festival in the Bay of Islands. The event takes place at Russell Wharf on June 29 from 10am and will feature a double platform so jumpers can choose to level up. There will be lots of prizes up for grabs for those braving the cold winter water. Registration to jump is essential and open now at matarikinz.com

Best beach in the world

Piha Beach, just over two hours away from Whangārei, has been named the best beach in the world by travel site Big 7. The annual 50 Best Beaches in the World list is in its sixth year and uses aggregated scores from official Blue Flag locations, social media popularity, and previous media results to determine the best beaches. Famed for its black sands, foamy white waves, and formidable Lion Rock, Piha beach is one of the most beautiful spots in the country.