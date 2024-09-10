Whangārei-based plumber Blake Patrick of Limitless Plumbing and Gas has won the Northern final of the Young Plumber of the Year competition.

Top plumber

Whangārei-based plumber Blake Patrick of Limitless Plumbing and Gas has won the Northern regional final of the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year 2024 competition. He will now head to the national final on October 23 for his second shot at the title, after also being a finalist last year. The top young plumber, aged 31 years or younger, will win more than $70,000 in prizes.

Film fest

Students from eight schools will have their films screened at Te Ahu, in Kaitāia, tomorrow for the 2024 Te Hiku Film Festival. The creative movies eight Far North schools have been making - Mangōnui, Oturu, Pompallier, Ahipara, Paparore, Oruaiti, Te Hapua and Ngataki - will be celebrated with screenings. There will be three during the day, at 9.15am, 11am, and 12.30pm for the students. Then there’s an evening session at 5.30pm followed by the prizegiving.

Seed libraries grow