A decision about whether to reopen a Whangārei Hospital ward closed because of a Covid outbreak is expected to be made today. Photo / Tania Whyte

A decision about whether to reopen a Whangārei Hospital ward closed because of a Covid outbreak is expected to be made today. Photo / Tania Whyte

Te Whatu Ora Te Tai Tokerau is reviewing its decision to close Dargaville Hospital general ward and Whangārei Hospital ward 1 to visitors today. Both wards were temporarily closed to visitors after patients tested positive for Covid-19. All other parts of both hospitals remain open to visitors. A patient can nominate up to two people who can visit them. The visitors must be registered on the Northland District Health Board visitor app.

253 new Covid cases reported

There were 253 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Northland yesterday with 13 patients being treated in hospital. These include 128 cases in Whangārei, 101 cases in the Far North and 24 cases in Kaipara. There are now 1488 active cases in the region.

Korean music festival

The Whangārei Korean Association is organising a Korean music festival next Saturday, July 30. The NZ Guitar Ensemble will perform among others at the Forum North Theatre. The event starts at 3pm, admission is free.

New bus terminal opens

The new Rose St bus terminal will open to the public on Monday, July 25. All temporary bus stops operating in Vine St will move back to Rose St from this date. New features of the $1.5 million upgrade include new bus shelters, a raised pedestrian crossing and wider pavement.

Car crash victim named

The man who died when his car and a fuel tanker collided on State Highway 1, near Moerewa, on July 14 has been named by police as 21-year-old Samson Baker. The crash occurred immediately outside the Affco freezing works. It is believed Baker, of Moerewa, was pulling out of the carpark at the time. An investigation by the police serious crash unit into the wider circumstances of the crash is continuing.

Kawakawa trains back on track

Trains are up and running again at Kawakawa for the rest of the school holidays after repairs to a section of track damaged in recent heavy rain. Trains will depart for the trip to Taumarere and back at 12.30pm on July 21 and 10.45am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm on July 22-24.

Vintage railway needs helpers

The Bay of Islands Vintage Railway Trust is looking for volunteers to keep the trains running. All sorts of helpers are needed, including mechanics, metal workers, carpenters, shopkeepers, guards, drivers, ground keepers, cleaners and more. Call 021 171 2697 for more information.

Driver flees police stop

A driver fled on foot after their vehicle was spiked near Kawakawa overnight on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded around 11.10pm when police initially signalled the driver to stop. However, the vehicle sped off only to be spotted by another police unit who successfully deployed spikes to stop the vehicle before the driver made off on foot. Police said inquiries are ongoing and asked anyone with information to phone 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 - quoting file number 220720/1185.

Weapons callout

Police were called to reports of a person armed with a weapon in Kensington around noon yesterday. Police attended the Cairnfield Rd address and spoke to a person believed to be the offender. There were no reports of injuries and inquiries are ongoing.

House fire at Ōtaua

The Kaikohe Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to a well-involved house fire in the Far North yesterday. The crew attended the Ōtaua property around 11.45am and were reportedly called out again hours later as the fire reignited. Industrial action by the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union meant the Advocate was unable to attain any further details at edition time.