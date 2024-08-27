Advertisement
Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Vote for your Bird of the Year, Some Delmaine antipasto products recalled

3 mins to read
This year the focus for National Gardening Week is on creating a thriving garden in small spaces.

Further recovery support

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell has allocated $16.8 million of Budget 24 funding to support councils in accelerating recovery efforts following the severe weather events of 2023. The funding comes from the Cyclone Recovery Capability Fund which was announced as part of Budget 2024. It will be distributed to 12 councils, for 50 separate initiatives.

Gardening Week

National Gardening Week is coming – October 21-28 – and this year the focus is on creating a thriving garden in small spaces. With just a patio or small balcony, you can still have a thriving food and flower garden. This National Gardening Week, think about embracing your small space. A well-organised little garden can yield a variety of fresh vegetables, flowers and fruit trees, maximising productivity, even in limited areas. Established in 2015, National Gardening Week aims to foster a love of gardening with a focus on growing not only plants but friendships, good health, strong communities and closer connections with nature.

Delmaine antipasto products recall

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Delmaine in its recall of Delmaine Fine Foods and Woolworths brand antipasto products due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. “The concern with these products is that they may contain Listeria, which can cause serious illness in pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle. If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice. For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

$10,000 donation

Foodstuffs North Island, the 102-year-old co-operative, has donated $10,000 to Whakaora Kai to help it continue to provide much-needed support to Northland communities. Whakaora Kai is Northland’s only dedicated food rescue, and operates from three main sites, with Whangārei being the largest.

Bird of the year

Voting for Forest & Bird’s Te Manu Rongonui o te Tau takes flight next week, seeking a new champ for the coveted Bird of the Year title for 2024. The campaign calls on Kiwis (the human kind) to vote for their top five birds and share their “why”. Voting opens at 9am on Monday, September 2, and runs for two weeks, closing at 5pm on Sunday, September 15. The winner will be announced on the morning of Monday, September 16. Votes can be cast on the Bird of the Year website.

