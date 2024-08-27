New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Delmaine in its recall of Delmaine Fine Foods and Woolworths brand antipasto products due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. “The concern with these products is that they may contain Listeria, which can cause serious illness in pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle. If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice. For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

$10,000 donation

Foodstuffs North Island, the 102-year-old co-operative, has donated $10,000 to Whakaora Kai to help it continue to provide much-needed support to Northland communities. Whakaora Kai is Northland’s only dedicated food rescue, and operates from three main sites, with Whangārei being the largest.

Bird of the year

Voting for Forest & Bird’s Te Manu Rongonui o te Tau takes flight next week, seeking a new champ for the coveted Bird of the Year title for 2024. The campaign calls on Kiwis (the human kind) to vote for their top five birds and share their “why”. Voting opens at 9am on Monday, September 2, and runs for two weeks, closing at 5pm on Sunday, September 15. The winner will be announced on the morning of Monday, September 16. Votes can be cast on the Bird of the Year website.