Further recovery support
Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell has allocated $16.8 million of Budget 24 funding to support councils in accelerating recovery efforts following the severe weather events of 2023. The funding comes from the Cyclone Recovery Capability Fund which was announced as part of Budget 2024. It will be distributed to 12 councils, for 50 separate initiatives.
Gardening Week
National Gardening Week is coming – October 21-28 – and this year the focus is on creating a thriving garden in small spaces. With just a patio or small balcony, you can still have a thriving food and flower garden. This National Gardening Week, think about embracing your small space. A well-organised little garden can yield a variety of fresh vegetables, flowers and fruit trees, maximising productivity, even in limited areas. Established in 2015, National Gardening Week aims to foster a love of gardening with a focus on growing not only plants but friendships, good health, strong communities and closer connections with nature.
Delmaine antipasto products recall