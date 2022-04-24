The importance of Anzac Day will be made known in the skies above Northland today with the Air Force Heritage Flight of New Zealand's series of flypasts in a vintage North American Harvard plane. The full Northland Harvard itinerary is as follows: 9.51am Wellsford (Town Centre); 9.55am Kaiwaka (Town Centre); 9.58am Maungaturoto (Cnr. SH12 and Gorge Rd); 10.11am Dargaville (Town Centre Victoria St); 10.27am Kaikohe (Lindvart Park); 10.29am Okaihau (Town Centre); 10.43am Kaitaia (Commerce St); 10.46am Waipapakauri; 10.53am Mangonui (Waterfront Rd); 10.58am Taupo Bay (Taupo Bay Waterfront); 11.07am Kerikeri (Kerikeri Domain and Pavilion); 11.10am Kerikeri Airfield - Land and refuel at Kerikeri Airfield; 1.33pm Haruru; 1.35pm Paihia (Waterfront); 1.36pm Russell (Russell Wharf); 1.40pm Kawakawa (Town Centre); 1.42pm Moerewa; 1.51pm Hikurangi (Hikurangi Sports Park); 1.55pm Whangārei (Town Basin Marina).

Covid cases drop

Northland recorded its lowest number of Covid-19 cases for several weeks yesterday.

The Ministry of Health reported 203 new cases yesterday out of 5,662 community cases nationally. Nationally there are 490 hospitalisations and nine deaths. There are 37 people in hospital in Northland and none of yesterday's deaths were in the region. There were 275 new cases reported in Northland on Saturday.

Waimamaku house fire

A large house fire in Waimamaku destroyed a house and car on Saturday morning. Rawene Volunteer Fire Brigade attended the fire at just after 5am. While there were no injuries, the house could not be saved due to its isolation and difficulties sourcing water in the rural area. A Rawene Volunteer Fire Brigade spokesperson said "it's not nice because it's the second (fire) we've had in a month and we're short of houses. The whole country is short of houses and we lost another two." The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Business awards open

The 2022 Northland Business Excellence Awards are now open for entries. Past winners say the awards process provides clarity, inspiration and support, and they encourage all small business owners to enter. To learn more about the awards and related events, including free workshops, visit www.northlandbusinessawards.co.nz.

Mind, Body and Spirit

A Mind, Body and Spirit event is being held in Whangārei this weekend. Magick Earth is hosting the Mind Body and Spirit event at Forum North on April 30 and May 1. There will be massage; alternative healing; readings; crystals; jewellery and handcrafts. A full weekend is set up from 10am to 5pm on both days with talks, workshops, healers and stalls. For more information, check out https://www.facebook.com/MindBodySpiritEventsNZ.