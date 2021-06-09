Northland news in brief: Vaccination hui; and robbery attempt probed

A Covid-19 vaccination hui is being held at Ōkorihi Marae near Kaikohe on Saturday. Photo / NZME

Robbery attempt investigated

Whangārei police are investigating an attempted robbery where the would-be thief was forced to leave a store on Okara Dr empty-handed. Shortly before 5.30pm on Tuesday a man approached the store's counter and demanded money from a staff member. Detective sergeant Dave Hamilton said despite the man's orders the till remained closed and he left. Staff then contacted police. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210608/7646.

Health emergency well handled

A motorist endured a stressful situation when her passenger's health unexpectedly took a turn for the worse in an area of Northland with limited cellphone reception. Sunday's incident near the Hokianga triggered advice from the Broadwood Rural Voluntary Fire Brigade, who responded to the emergency. The brigade praised the woman's quick thinking, as she stopped the car on the way to Broadwood and waited with the passenger for another car to approach. The pair were picked up by another vehicle and driven to Broadwood, where they successfully phoned for an ambulance. The fire brigade were called in to support the patient until paramedics arrived. Broadwood firefighters said anyone travelling with a person suddenly experiencing a serious medical event in an area of limited cellphone reception should stop the car in a safe place, put its hazard lights on, assist the person while waiting for help, and only continue to drive if they can do so safely. Anyone waiting a while was encouraged to use their horn for attention.

Tot killed in crash named

Police have named a person killed when a truck and a car collided in Kaiwaka on May 27. Three-year-old Aaliyah Haeta-Going tragically died in the serious crash that injured three others around 5km south of the Kaiwaka township at 1.40pm. Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and extended their condolences to her family.

Covid vaccination hui

A Covid-19 vaccination hui is being held at Ōkorihi Marae near Kaikohe on Saturday, June 12. The aim of the district health board-organised event, which is open to all, is to provide clinical information about the vaccination. It will start with a pōwhiri at 10.30am with presentations from 11.30am by Dr Arahia Maia Brewerton, Dr Rawiri Jansen and Kelly Leha'uli, followed by kai at 12.45pm. Ōkorihi Marae is located on Te Iringa West Rd, off State Highway 12 southwest of Kaikohe.

Arson trial begins

A jury trial is under way for a Kerikeri man accused of burning down his own business almost four years ago. Anthony Norman Harrison faces two charges of arson in relation to a fire that destroyed a Music Workshop storage shed on Waipapa Rd in October 2017. The fire also razed his home. It is the third attempt at a trial, with two earlier trials aborted due to issues with a juror and then with evidence. The trial, in the Kaikohe District Court, started yesterday.

An Evening with Florian

The Sounds Interesting series of speakers at Kerikeri's Turner Centre, where local people are invited on to the stage to share their stories, continues on Friday, July 30 with Berlin-born Paihia film-maker Florian Habicht. An Evening with Florian will begin with a 60-minute presentation on his life and travels, including a short film, and will be followed by a "reverse" 15-minute Q&A session, where Habicht will question the audience.