The 21 new citizens after the ceremony at the Mangawhai Golf Club. Photo / KDC

Twenty-one people from across the globe were welcomed as New Zealand citizens on Monday in the first ever Kaipara citizenship ceremony at the Mangawhai Golf Club venue. The ceremony was led by Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson, who reflected on the occasion’s importance for both the new citizens and the township itself.

Quick arrest

A young man was arrested overnight on Monday after an alleged burglary at a Victoria St business in Dargaville, police say. The incident was reported about 10.30pm and police arrived quickly. The male was arrested shortly afterwards.

Bad business alert

Consumer NZ is calling on customers to nominate bad businesses for its Yeah, Nah Awards. The awards aim to put pressure on New Zealand’s poor-performing brands, businesses and services, highlighting issues like shrinkflation, greenwashing and overpriced, underwhelming products. Public nominations are open until June 30 at tinyurl.com/nah2025 and “winners” will be announced in November.