Northland news in brief: 21 new citizens honoured at Mangawhai

2 mins to read

The 21 new citizens after the ceremony at the Mangawhai Golf Club. Photo / KDC

Twenty-one people from across the globe were welcomed as New Zealand citizens on Monday in the first ever Kaipara citizenship ceremony at the Mangawhai Golf Club venue. The ceremony was led by Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson, who reflected on the occasion’s importance for both the new citizens and the township itself.

Quick arrest

A young man was arrested overnight on Monday after an alleged burglary at a Victoria St business in Dargaville, police say. The incident was reported about 10.30pm and police arrived quickly. The male was arrested shortly afterwards.

Bad business alert

Consumer NZ is calling on customers to nominate bad businesses for its Yeah, Nah Awards. The awards aim to put pressure on New Zealand’s poor-performing brands, businesses and services, highlighting issues like shrinkflation, greenwashing and overpriced, underwhelming products. Public nominations are open until June 30 at tinyurl.com/nah2025 and “winners” will be announced in November.

Retailers busted

Eleven Northland retailers have been nabbed selling tobacco and vaping products to underage youth. Health NZ smokefree enforcement officers visited 49 retailer outlets during a controlled purchase operation in April. The operation resulted in 11 sales. Spokesperson Jasmine Berryman reminded retailers they are legally obligated to check the age of young people seeking to buy tobacco or vaping products. Retailers caught selling tobacco or vape products to young people under 18 years of age may receive an infringement fine of $2000. Repeat offenders may be prosecuted and fined up to $100,000 if convicted by the Court.

Teddy bear sleepover

Whangārei Central Library is hosting a teddy bear sleepover on Friday. Bring your child and their favourite teddy, dolly or toy animal and let the teddy stay the night in the library. Children will come back the next morning to see all the mischief their fuzzy friends got up to overnight when the library was closed. Boxes will be available at the library to decorate as cosy beds. Toys can be dropped off from 3.30pm until 5pm. Tuck them in their box, give them a kiss and come back between 10am and 11am on Saturday to find a certificate with a QR code which will reveal how the toys spent their night. Located in the children’s room in the library.

