Northland news in brief: Tsunami siren test; farmers to discuss TB eradication

nzme
2 mins to read

Northland's tsunami sirens will be tested on September 28. Photo / NRC

Tsunami siren test

Northland’s six-monthly outdoor tsunami siren test will take place at 10am on September 28, coinciding with the start of daylight saving. The recently upgraded network of more than 90 outdoor sirens is tested twice a year to ensure it remains ready to alert communities in the event

