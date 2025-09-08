The winners of the 2025 New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora were announced on Saturday night. Te Takapau Wānanga, Hauora Hokianga and University of Auckland won the Tamaki Health/Total Healthcare Research and Education Award for Te Takapau Wānanga, an innovative workforce development programme that prepares health professionals for the realities of rural and Māori health, while directly addressing workforce shortages in remote communities.

Doctors and dentists strike

Senior doctors and dentists working for Health New Zealand have voted to strike for 48 hours over stalled pay talks with their employer. The strike, involving Association of Salaried Medical Specialists members, will take place on September 23 from 12.01am.

Struggle to pay power bills

Consumer NZ’s annual Energy Retailer Survey has revealed one in five households - about 400,000 households - struggled to pay their power bill in the past year. That was before prices increased by an annual average of 11%. Consumer NZ is encouraging people to question whether they are on the best plan by using resources like Powerswitch to compare energy providers.