This weekend's Kamo Touch a Truck event has been cancelled due to Covid uncertainty, but organisers hope to hold it later this summer, if possible.

This Sunday's planned Kamo Touch a Truck event, where large trucks and emergency vehicles are available for kids of all ages to get up close to, has been cancelled. It was to have been held at Hurupaki School on Sunday from 10am, but organisers said with looming Omicron fears, they were running out of time to be allowed to host it for this year. ''At this stage we have to cancel, although would love to reconsider if things look up with the pandemic in the next month or so,'' they said. Check out the Kamo Touch a Truck Facebook page for updates.

Winning Lotto ticket

A ticket sold in Whangārei was among 16 nationally that each won more than $14,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The ticket, sold at Regent New World, won its holder $14,753. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Search suspended

Northland police have suspended the physical search for a Whangārei man missing for more than two weeks. Kukama Waa, 58, who is hearing impaired and also has physical and mental impairments, was last seen in an area of bush near Pipiwai on the morning of January 5. He had been staying with family in Pipiwai, about 40km northwest of Whangārei, for Christmas at the time he went missing. Since then Police Search and Rescue alongside Northland LandSAR volunteers and Waa's whānau have combed through the remote and rugged forest in Pipiwai but to no avail. Police said they have made the tough decision to suspend their physical searches, which had included specialist teams and dogs, as well as aerial searches by the police Eagle helicopter and drones.

Weekend fair

The Extravaganza Fair returns to Whangārei this weekend with a promise of plenty to keep the kids busy while parents relax. Held at William Memorial Park from 9am-5pm Saturday and Sunday, the fair is a full weekend of free entertainment suitable for the whole family. There will be unique and interesting market stalls, arts and craft, food, musical entertainment, the Ashton Family Circus, Dylan Daisy's Magic Show and tiny homes. For kids there is face painting, a pedal powered merry-go-round, classic bouncy castle fun, the highest trampoline bungy in New Zealand, candy floss, games and sun shade chill zones with plenty of interactive toys.

Snorkelling day

Experiencing Marine Reserves (EMR) is holding a free community snorkel day at Whananaki on Sunday. The EMR programme organises community guided snorkel and paddle days around the country, providing free hire for all the snorkel/kayak/SUP equipment along with experienced snorkel/kayak/SUP guides to lead the way. Sunday's event is from 10am to 3pm, with participants to meet at Otamure Bay, on Rockell Rd. For more information go to https://www.emr.org.nz/index.php/events/snorkel-days.

One lucky budgie

Lucky the budgie narrowly missed being run over before a Whangārei constable came to his aid.

A budgie rescued from a busy road by Northland police is awaiting a reunion with its owner. Earlier this week, a local constable found the feathered fellow in the middle of Kiripaka Rd in Whangārei, narrowly avoiding being run over by half a dozen cars. The budgie, dubbed Lucky, was then taken to the Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre in Maunu where the officer gave the centre a small donation to help with feeding. Now they hope Lucky's owner will get in touch with the recovery centre.

Covid case numbers

There were no new cases of Covid-19 announced in Northland yesterday, with five active cases in the region. The total number of confirmed Covid cases from the latest outbreak is 112, with 107 cases now released from isolation. There are no Covid-19 cases currently in hospital in the region. Covid testing and vaccination clinics are open across Northland. For a list of venues and times go to www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/.