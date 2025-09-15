Northland Regional Council is expanding monitoring of its dune lakes to include the Lake Ngātu In-lake Nutrient Load Modelling Project. The project monitors groundwater quality and quantity, rainfall, lake sediment and submersed plants to better understand different nutrient pathways to the lake.

SH1 repairs

Repairs to State Highway 1 in the Mangamuka Gorge after a slip have started and are expected to last four weeks. A single lane with stop/go traffic control will be in place Monday to Friday, 7am to 5pm. Both lanes will be open outside working hours.

SPCA fundsraiser

SPCA’s Cupcake Day fundraiser returns on October 29. Kiwis are invited to bake, eat and raise dough for a great cause. Sign up via Cupcake Day | SPCA New Zealand.

Mixed weather

MetService is forecasting brighter skies and warmer temperatures for the early part of this week. However, strong winds and wet weather will spread across the country from Wednesday.

Silver Festival

The Silver Festival starts on October 1 - the International Day of Older Persons. The annual series of events across Whangārei helps seniors learn what’s available, try something new, connect, be active, get creative and have fun. For more info visit wdc.govt.nz

Bird of the Year

Voting has opened for Forest & Birds’ annual Bird of the Year competition. Many of the birds in the running call Northland home. Voting closes at 5pm on September 28 and the winner is announced the next day. Visit birdoftheyear.org.nz.

Matuku-hurepo muster

The Northland Matuku-hurepo (Australasian Bittern) muster is happening October 3-5. Northland Regional Council is seeking volunteers to listen for a bittern as part of a nationwide synchronised count of male bittern. To learn more visit www.lovebittern.com/muster2025

Arrest made

A 28-year-old Northland man was arrested on Sunday after a drawn out police pursuit involving an allegedly stolen vehicle. Police said officers were investigating reports of a stolen car when they began tracking a vehicle travelling at speed from Whangārei on SH12 towards Kaikohe. They lost sight of the vehicle several times before finally locating it at Ōpononi. A man was taken into custody without incident and appeared in court today on charges of driving while suspended, dangerous driving, and failing to stop.

Beach bike crash

A 10-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries in a motorbike crash on the beach at Bream Bay on Saturday afternoon. Surf Life Saving and other emergency services attended to the crash near Uretiti Beach at about 2pm. Northland Rescue Helicopter flew the boy and a parent to Whangārei Hospital.

Correction

The story in Monday’s Northern Advocate incorrectly said Whakaora Kai had redistributed more than one million tonnes of food since 2017. The correct figure is more than one million kilograms, now at 1200 tonnes. The information was incorrectly supplied by Whakaora Kai.