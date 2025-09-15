Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland news in brief: Teen missing for 6 days; Whangārei Lotto ticket-holder scoops $20,835

3 mins to read

Whangārei teen Krishjarn, 15, was reported missing from her Kensington home on September 10. Photo / NZ Police

Missing teen

Police are looking for 15-year-old Krishjarn, who was reported missing from her Kensington home, Whangārei, six days ago. Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson says she could be anywhere in Whangārei. Information can be provided to police on 105, using the reference file number 250911/1888.

Lotto winner

A Whangārei MyLotto

