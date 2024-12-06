Three Northland projects are getting grants from the Office for Seniors’ latest Age-Friendly Fund. Whangārei District Council received $10,000 to develop an age-friendly plan to promote the inclusion of older people. The Whangārei Māori Women’s Welfare League received $10,000 for its Mate Wareware (Dementia) project, gathering information about rural residents with dementia and how best to support them. Te Whai Community Trust received $11,350 for its Manaaki Transport Programme, which provides free transport for older people in rural Mangawhai three days a week.

Make submission to bill

Network Waitangi Whangārei is holding information sessions to help people write a submission on Act leader David Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill. The sessions will help people concerned about the bill to have their say before submissions close on January 7, and will be held from December 8 to 16. Go to networkwaitangiwhangarei.org.nz for full details.

Kāeo Christmas parade

Kāeo is having its Christmas parade this Sunday. The parade starts from the BP station at 10.30am then heads to Whangaroa College. There will be Christmas floats, stalls, kai, bouncy castle and prizes up for grabs. Games will be from 1pm and a pool party from 2pm.

Donate to Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Appeal - Give A Little Joy This Christmas - is looking for donations. The money raised goes towards wraparound services for individuals and whānau, including access to nutritious food, budgeting advice, counselling, positive lifestyle programmes, gifts and more. Donate via SalvationArmy.org.nz/Christmas or by calling 0800 53 00 00.

Warbirds over Northland

For the first time in more than 20 years - weather permitting - a full contingent of warbirds from NZ Warbirds Association is coming to Northland. Dargaville is the first stop on January 11, with Whangārei the following day. The visiting aircraft is expected to include a DH Tiger Moth, DH Chipmunk, Boeing Stearman, AESL AirTourer, North American Harvard T6. Rides are available for passengers. Age restrictions apply. For more information or to book, email office@nzwarbirds.org.nz

Shade sails at marina

Nine shade sails have been installed at the children’s playground in Opua Marina. A sausage sizzle to celebrate will take place from 3pm on December 19 at the playground with an official ribbon cutting at 5pm.







