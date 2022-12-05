Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Paihia (pictured) on Monday afternoon. Photo / NZME

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in a brawl on a Paihia street. Police were called to Kings Rd shortly after 4pm on Monday after a group of people were seen fighting on the street. The Advocate understands the stabbed man was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition. A police spokesperson said one person was assisting with their inquiries. A Kings Rd backpackers is reportedly cordoned off while police investigate. Police asked anyone with information to contact them by phoning 105, quoting job number P052835869, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Rahui at Heads

A rāhui has been placed on a portion of Whangārei Heads where a man’s body was discovered on Friday. People are prohibited from collecting seafood or fishing within 100m of the shore from Busby Head in Urquharts Bay to the water near the Ocean Beach Rd and Urquharts Bay Rd turn-off. The man was found near some rocks in Urquharts Bay after police made inquiries into an unoccupied boat in the bay. Surf lifeguards were called in to retrieve the man as the area was difficult to access.

Airlifted to hospital

A man remains in hospital after a car crashed into a tree beside State Highway 1 near Cape Reinga. St John Ambulance, fire crews from Houhora and Kaitāia, the Northland Rescue Helicopter and police responded to the crash at 3pm on Sunday just north of Te Kao. Kaitaia fire chief Craig Rogers said the male passenger had to be cut out of the wreckage and was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital. The female driver was taken by ambulance to Kaitāia Hospital. It was not immediately clear what had caused the crash, which occurred on a slight bend in fine conditions.

Dental grants

The increased special dental grants which came into effect on Thursday should be made available to all earning below New Zealand’s Living Wage, Association of Salaried Medical Specialists’ Executive Director Sarah Dalton says. The Ministry of Social Development increased the special dental grant from $300 to $1000 per year - the first increase to the grant in 25 years. However, the grant is only available to those earning the minimum wage ($848 per week before tax). EFTPOS data shows that the average visit to a dentist costs more than $353. Dalton said it would be great to see the government lift eligibility for these special grants to include anyone earning less than the Living Wage.



