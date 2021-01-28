Northland news in brief: SPCA needs volunteers; and alleged arsonist remanded in custody

SPCA wants animal lovers in Whangārei to help out at its upcoming street appeal.

SPCA is calling for animal lovers in Whangārei to collect for its annual street appeal and raise much-needed funds for animals in need. Hundreds of animal-loving volunteers will take to the streets between March 1 and 7 to raise funds for New Zealand's sick, abandoned, and abused animals. Those wishing to volunteer can register at www.spca.nz.

Arson accused remanded

A man accused of burning down a house near Moerewa was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Kaikohe District Court earlier this week. William Bradley Pashley, 50, is expected to apply for bail when he next appears in court by audio-visual link on February 9. The arson charge relates to a fire which destroyed a house on Ngawhitu Rd on the night of January 17.

Rescuer asked to come forward

Police are looking to identify a witness who intervened in a serious family harm incident on Western Hills Drive in Whangārei last Friday. Police said that about 7.20pm a male and female in a white Mazda Atenza vehicle pulled into a rest area south of the Whangārei Boys High School development entrance way. The male has allegedly assaulted the woman who has then tried to escape from him. A member of the public has intervened and helped the woman get away from the offender who fled the scene. Police are keen to speak with the person who intervened in this incident. Police said they don't expect members of the public to put themselves in harm's way, however "we commend this person's actions that have helped this woman get away from a dangerous situation and potentially prevent her from further harm". Contact Constable Sarah Halvorson on 105.

Can you spot a rip?

A worrying new study has highlighted that up to 78 per cent of Kiwi beachgoers in Aotearoa New Zealand are unable to spot rips in the surf. The study was conducted as part of a collaboration between Surf Life Saving New Zealand and beach safety experts at the universities of Canterbury, Auckland, Waikato, and UNSW Sydney. Study collaborator Professor Rob Brander, from UNSW Sydney, said teaching people to understand and identify rip currents is "extremely important", as many people continue to swim at non-lifeguarded beaches and outside of patrol hours. On January 14 a teenager almost drowned in the water at Ngunguru. Nine people drowned in Northland waters in 2020.

New rodeo rules

The Ministry for Primary Industries has introduced new measures at rodeo events after the prosecution of a Northland farmer found guilty of using a live electric prodder on two distressed steers at separate events. Derek Robinson, 75, a Matakohe dairy and cattle farmer, was fined $850 plus $130 court costs - a total of $1960 - for each of the two offences of ill-treating animals at rodeo events. MPI director of compliance services Gary Orr said new measures involved at least one animal welfare inspector attending each rodeo event around the country. Orr said MPI's work around compliance was about changing people's behaviours.