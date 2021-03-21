Northland news in brief: Snapper Bonanza winner gets $32K; and more water restrictions end

Dickson Hohaia of South Taranaki celebrates his win in the Ngāi Takoto 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza with a 9.060kg fish that earned him a whopping $32,000. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The 2021 Ngāi Takoto Ninety Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza has been won by Dickson Hohaia of Eltham in South Taranaki. The 39-year-old self-employed slaughterman landed a 9.060kg fish on day two of the contest — one of the biggest of recent years — to claim the $30,000 top prize plus $2000 for Wednesday's biggest fish. New Zealand's, and probably the world's, biggest surfcasting contest wrapped up on Saturday at Waipapakauri. Graeme Newlands of Whakatāne won the biggest spot prize, a Mitsubishi Triton ute worth $50,000, and also landed Saturday's biggest fish.

Rain helps Far North

Increased rainfall across much of the district means level 2 water restrictions applied to

the Far North District Council's Kawakawa-Moerewa and Kaikohe- Ngāwhā water supplies can now be reduced. However, restrictions will remain for Kaitaia. Council spokesman Andy Finch said the level 2 ban on irrigation systems and sprinklers will remain for properties connected to the council's Kaitaia water supply for at least another week. "While there has been some rainfall in Te Hiku, it has not been enough to replenish dry soils or fully recharge the Awanui River."

Crash to investigated

Police have no idea how a truck ended up in a ditch on Whangārei Heads Rd near Waikaraka over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday at about 12pm. A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries. However, police had no information regarding how the truck ended up in the ditch, or whether speed, alcohol or drugs or any other driver distractions were factors involved in the crash. There would be an investigation into the circumstances, she said.

Māori Language Week

People who are opposed to te reo Māori are part of a minority that is growing smaller every day the Māori Language Commission said as it announced the dates for this year's Māori Language Week.

"While some New Zealanders remain bitterly opposed to change, the reality is they are a minority that is growing smaller by the day," Māori Language Commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins said.

This year's Māori Language Week - Te Wiki o te Reo Māori- will be from the September 13-19. This year marks 49 years since the Māori Language petition calling for te reo to be taught in our schools was presented to parliament.

