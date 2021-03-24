Northland news in brief: Snapper bonanza dates set for next year; and Women's Masters Golf Champs coming

Less than a week after the successful Ngāi Takoto 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza finished, dates have already been set for next year's event.

Go fish



The fillets are still being eaten from the fish caught at last week's sold-out 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza, but the dates have already been set for next year's event.

The 2022 Ngāi Takoto 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza will be from March 8-12. Anyone who fished this year's contest will be able to buy tickets from 9am on June 1. Tickets will go on sale to the wider public from July 1. Go to www.snapperbonanza.co.nz for more information.

Hoping for wins

Northland's team will be hoping for more success when the 2021 New Zealand Women's Masters Golf Championships are held at the Northland Golf Club in Kamo from April 9-11.

Fourteen provincial teams from throughout New Zealand will converge on the club for the event. Thursday before the official start will be a practise round which will be followed by the official flag-raising ceremony and welcome dinner.

Play will begin at 8.30am on Friday, the first of four rounds of gross stableford to be played with the final round on Sunday, which will be followed by the lowering of flags and the presentation of medals to the winning teams by Golf NZ.

The Northland team has a great record with having gone home with medals from the championships over the past three years the event was held.

In 2017 the Northland Women won the championship held at Ngaruawahia, were 2nd in 2018 at Taranaki and finished 3rd at Nelson in 2019. The Covid pandemic caused last year's event to be cancelled.

New path

Schoolchildren and locals at Matauri Bay are getting a new footpath. The council is investing $21,000 on a 92m section of footpath at the Te Tapui Rd to Matauri Bay School Link. Work will include residential vehicle crossings and two pram crossings. Work is due to start next month and is expected to be complete in May.

Jade quartet to play

The Jade String Quartet are the next outfit to perform at the Aroha Music Society's shows at the Turner centre, in Kerikeri.

The Jade Quartet will perform on Sunday in the auditorium at the Turner Centre from 5pm.

Budget date

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has revealed that this year's Budget will be on Thursday, May 20.

He revealed the date at his appearance at the finance and expenditure committee this week, while he was talking about the Budget Policy Statement.

Little is known about what will be in the Budget. Ministers usually make announcements closer to the date. What is known is that the Government has set aside a significant amount of money for its housing supply announcement.

All that jazz

The Northern Jazz Society has lined up another concert for next month.

The society will host The Little Band with Bruce McKinnon, John Bell and Alan Thomas at Flames Hotel, Onerahi from 2-4.30pm on April 11. Admission is members $10 / non-members $15.