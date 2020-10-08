Northland news in brief: Small parties election debate; and Troy Kingi up for three music awards

A Small Parties Debate for the election will be held at the Central Baptist Church, in Whangārei, above, on Monday.

Small parties to debate policy

Voters wanting to know what the minor parties' policies are in this month's general election can hear what they have to say at a Small Parties Debate in Whangārei on Monday.

The debate will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 202 Bank St, from 7pm.

It will feature the Whangārei candidates for Greens (Moea Armstong), New Conservatives (Kerry Camapbell), Act (David Seymour), Social Credit (Chris Leitch), The Opportunities Party (Cira Swords), ONE Party (Daniel Watts), Advance NZ (Chris Wetere); NZ First (David Wilson) and the Te Tai Tokerau candidate for the Māori Party (Mariameno Kapa-Kingi).

Kingi finalist in music awards

Northland singer/musician/entertainer Troy Kingi is a finalist in three categories in this year's Aotearoa Music Awards.

Kingi is a member of Mōhau, a supergroup collective also including Rob Ruha, Ria Hall, Bella Kalolo, Majic Paora, Kaaterama Pou, the East Coast Tira Waiata sensation Ka Hao, and The Witch Doctor & Friends who are finalists for the Te Kaipuoro Kairangi Toa | Best Worship Artist and Te Māngai Pāho Mana Reo Tui.

Kingi is also a finalist in the Single of the Year Tui for his release All Your Ships Have Sailed.

Kingi is a previous Tui winner and this year's winners will be announced on November 15 at Spark Arena, in Auckland.

Charity office build

Bay of Islands ITM is planning a big day at its new site in Waipapa on Saturday. It will start at 8am, and by day's end a 20 square metre office will have been built from scratch. The charity build has been organised in association with Certified Builders northern region, while Certified Builders national will be sending a crew to record a time-lapse video. Around 15 builders are expected to contribute, and ITM's suppliers are also backing the project. The office will be delivered to Moerewa on Monday, for Bay of Islands Animal Rescue.

Meth awareness walk

A walk raising awareness of meth will be held on the Karikari Peninsula this Saturday. Organiser Lucy Turua said the longer walk, which would take 30-40 minutes, would begin at 120 Tokerau Beach Rd with a shorter one starting at 48 Inland Rd. Both would start at 10am and end at the community hall at Whatuwhiwhi about 11am, where Thompson Lawrence and clinician Rob Oxborough would speak about the methamphetamine problem. Turua said she hoped that local hapū would be well represented but everyone was urged to show support.

Two new Covid cases

There were two new cases of Covid-19 to reported from managed isolation in New Zealand yesterday. There was also a historic imported case bringing yesterday's total to three. There are no new cases in the community.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1508, which is the number reported to the World Health Organisation.