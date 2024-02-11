Sika plays instruments including the didgeridoo, and recordings from nature, to create his sound journeys.

A South Island multi-instrumentalist, Sika, is returning to Whangārei to weave a shamanic sound journey where, unlike a concert, people can lie down, close their eyes and let the sounds of live instruments carry them away. Sika’s sound experience features didgeridoos, drums, flutes, voice and orchestral elements, alongside field recordings including the elemental sounds of water, stone, fire, trees, animals and wind. He will perform at ONEONESIX on March 3 from 7.30pm, with audience members encouraged to bring comfortable seating or a mat to lie down on. Tickets are available online at eventfinda.co.nz or at the door if not sold out prior. Sika performed to a full house at ONEONESIX in 2023, so booking is strongly recommended.

New bus stop a lifeline for Totara Park

A new bus stop on Wairau Drive in Tikipunga, is poised to become a vital lifeline for the local community, addressing safety concerns and improving accessibility in the rapidly growing area. The new bus stop on Whangārei’s route three becomes operational on Monday. It is the culmination of 18 months’ campaigning by Bupa Totara Gardens Retirement Village resident Lola Couvee, supported by fellow residents and staff. Residents were big public transport users but had some close calls as they navigated busy roads with limited pedestrian crossings to get to the closest bus stop, she said. Village manager Jessie Beddis jumped in to help, contacting local MP Dr Shane Reti and members of the local council, to urge consideration of the new bus stop.

Northlander wins second division

A Northlander playing Lotto online has won more than $10,000 in Saturday night’s Lotto draw. The person, who used MyLotto, was one of 21 players to claim the second division prize, each taking home $12,965. One player from Rotorua also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $30,837.

Cruise ships ship-shape

Cruise ships visiting New Zealand this summer are doing a good job of meeting biofouling standards, said Biosecurity NZ deputy director-general Stuart Anderson. So far, just one out of 54 cruise ships was not able to enter New Zealand waters due to being unable to meet New Zealand’s biofouling standards, which are vital for protecting the marine ecosystems and economy. Three other non-compliant vessels had restricted itineraries and were subject to further education. The four non-compliant cruise ships compares to 11 for the 2022/23 cruise season - despite 25 per cent more boats arriving this summer.