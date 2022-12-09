The Noel Leeming store in Whangārei’s Okara Shopping Centre was targeted by burglars and police believe a vehicle was used to gain access.

Store smash and grab

Whangārei police are investigating a burglary at Noel Leeming store at Okara Shopping Centre where a vehicle is understood to be used to gain access.

Police responded to reports of a burglary about 4.30am yesterday and enquiries were continuing to determine the circumstances and if anything had been taken.

The front glass panels were smashed and repairers were working on replacing them during trading hours yesterday while the store was closed. The store has bollards out the front.

The store manager referred queries to the company media spokespeople who did not respond by edition time.

Anyone with information which may assist police can call via 105, quoting job number P052874326.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

North finalist in the Respiratory Achievers’ Awards

A Northlander is among the national finalists in the Respiratory Achievers’ Awards. The awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding New Zealanders living with respiratory conditions. Oringa Barach is a finalist in the adult asthma category. Barach has lived with asthma since childhood but has not let it be a barrier as she completed seven Ironman events, attended an Iron Man World Championships; completed 20 Rotorua marathons, numerous half marathons, 10km events and ocean swims. Barach, who works with children living with diabetes and other health conditions, was described as a living example of what can be achieved if you give it a go. Winners will be announced on February 23.

Weather stops Tutukaka market

Today’s Tutukaka Twilight Market has been cancelled due to wet grounds caused by recent rain.

The Tutukaka Twilight Market is usually held from 4.30 pm - 8pm at the Tutukaka Marina reserve.

At the first market of the season organisers managed to divert 86 per cent of waste produced from landfill into recycling.

Fijian community youth camp

A Northland Fijian community youth camp is on this weekend. Open for day visits and overnight stays, the group will be camping out on Coopers Beach, Mangōnui. Parents are welcome to join their children, for any questions please contact Paula Tabakinabou on 0223779733.

Santa letter response by Christmas

NZ Post has been working with Santa and his elves to ensure Kiwi kids receive a response to their letters this Christmas. NZ Post is offering the magical connection of Writing to Santa and for tamariki to receive a response in te reo Māori or English. Marcomms Specialist, Helen Southern said this year Hana Kōkō (Santa) is on track to send even more letters than in 2021 and there is still three weeks to go. She said Hana Kōkō had received some quirky requests this year, including pleas for real life elves to be delivered, hoverboards and even a whole helicopter. While the deadline has passed to have physical postcard responses received in the mail from Santa, Kiwi kids can still send Santa an online message up until 5pm on December 22. To make and send a digital postcard, visit www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta

Art Museum EcoSolutions event

Whangārei Art Museum is hosting an EcoSolutions event today where attendees can learn tips for a zero waste Christmas. For $5, anything you make, you will be able to go home with. Tasks include weaving flax decorations, making a DIY alternative Christmas tree, and DIY gift wrap. The event will run from 10am until 1pm at 91 Dent Street.

Parua Bay Christmas market

Parua Bay School is hosting a Christmas market today at 11am. There will be Christmas gifts, art and great food to enjoy from locals.



