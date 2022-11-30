One of the vehicles after the crash in Whangārei on Wednesday morning.

One of the vehicles after the crash in Whangārei on Wednesday morning.

Crash investigated

A crash involving two vehicles on SH1, Whangārei on Wednesday is being investigated by police. A car and a ute appeared to have collided near the intersection with Puna Rere Dr around 10am. No injuries were reported, a police spokeswoman said. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Kings Theatre reopens

After a long Covid-induced closure, Kings Theatre Creative along State Highway 1 in Kawakawa has reopened for the summer season. The gallery and venue are hosting an Amble, Herb Foley exhibition that takes people through Foley’s lockdown garden in the form of 15 paintings that reflect the gardens around his Kerikeri home. The gallery on Gillies St is open Thursday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, and Sunday from 11am to 3pm. On Thursday, Nikau Te Huki of Casual Healing is touring Te Ika ā Maui in the “HuR” Caravan performing a soulful two-hour set of delicious hand-picked waiata. The evening will kick off at 6.30pm with a potluck - so bring a plate of your favourite kai. Tickets are available for $25 from events.humanitix.com/casual-healing-live-kings or there are limited door sales.

Funds for whānau, iwi or hapū

Northland whānau, iwi or hapū can apply for grants of up to $25,000 to fund initiatives to safeguard at-risk mātauranga (traditional knowledge) from the ongoing threat of Covid-19.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga has launched a second round of Mātauranga Māori Contestable Grants.

The grants come as part of the Government’s Mātauranga Māori Te Awe Kōtuku programme, which funds initiatives to safeguard at-risk mātauranga from the ongoing threat of Covid-19.

Twelve grants of up to $25,000 each are available to marae, hapū, whānau and hāpori Māori for projects that support the revitalisation of mātauranga Māori relating to Ancestral Landscapes and Māori Built Heritage.

For more information and the application form visit www.heritage.org.nz/protecting-heritage/maori-heritage/matauranga-maori-grants or contact the team at maraeheritage@heritage.org.nz.

Failing to stop

A vehicle failed to stop for police in Whangārei on Wednesday. The incident happened in Regent around 11.50am, a police spokeswoman said. The people involved were found a short time later and are assisting police with their inquiries.

Burglary info wanted

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the burglary of Collards Tavern in Kaitāia to get in touch. A video shared online shows a person, head to toe in black clothing, appear from behind a curtain amid debris on the floor and tie what appears to be two large straps around an ATM inside the tavern on Whangatane Dr. The footage then stops. A police spokesperson said information about the burglary around 4am on Monday could be shared by phoning 105 and referencing event number P052749636; or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



