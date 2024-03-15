Experiencing Marine Reserves has been holding daytime events, including a March 2 celebration of Seaweek, where up-and-coming photographer Hilary McKenzie captured a yellow moray eel, pictured.





See what lurks underwater at night

Experiencing Marine Reserves is helping people explore their marine backyard in a new way, with night snorkels in Whangārei. Held at Matapouri Beach on March 24 and Reotahi Reserve on March 26, both events include a 90-minute twilight snorkel from 6pm or night snorkel from 7.30pm. The organisation has been holding daytime events over summer, including a March 2 celebration of Seaweek, where up-and-coming photographer Hilary McKenzie captured a yellow moray eel, pictured. The snorkels and equipment are free but registration is a must, go to fb.me/e/4RPmCeedC for Matapouri or fb.me/e/3gzpULZJu for Reotahi.

Groovy Wiggles

The Wiggles are bringing their big red car and all the group’s favourite characters across the ditch again. Tickets for the September Wiggle Groove tour of New Zealand are selling fast. Fans can expect to hear classics such as Fruit Salad and Big Red Car, as well as new songs. The tour starts on September 28 in Auckland, moving to Hamilton and Wellington, then ending in Christchurch on October 2. Tickets are available online.

Suspicious fire

A garage fire in Tikipunga is being treated as suspicious by fire investigators. Whangārei and Kamo brigade firefighters were called to the fire about 9.30 am on Tuesday. The garage was fully engulfed. A Whangārei fire brigade spokesman said an investigator believed the fire was suspicious. Three fire trucks took about an hour to douse the fire.

Vince winners

More than 200 people entered the draw for Vince veggie mince from Whangārei company Olive & Ash. The winners were Caroline Blakeley (Whangārei), Karin France (Auckland), Len and Svargo (Thames), AnnaMarie Slessor (Wellington) and Andy Shepherd (Amberley). Vince is available locally at New World Regent and Onerahi.

Oar-some event

The Whangārei Rowing Club is sending its largest contingent of 23 rowers to compete in the prestigious AON Rowing Maadi Cup this weekend. It is a significant milestone for the club which travels the furthest to the Twizel event. Whangarei Girls’ and Boys’ High School rowers will compete in 14 events ranging from single sculls to Octuple (eight rowers). The event is the pinnacle of NZ secondary school rowing and the largest school sports event in the Southern Hemisphere.