Northland news in brief: School put in lockdown; and $100k donation for focus group

Whangārei's Manaia View School was briefly placed in lockdown yesterday after reports of an armed man. It turned out to be a man with a stick.

Concerns about an armed man saw Whangārei's Manaia View School in Raumanga placed into a brief lockdown yesterday. Whangārei police received a report about a man carrying what looked like a sharp object on Headley Pl headed in the direction of the school around 1.30pm. However, the man was in fact carrying a stick to ward off dogs in the area and posed no harm to anyone.

$100k boost for Focus Paihia

Town improvement group Focus Paihia has received a whopping $100,000 donation from an anonymous local resident. The charitable trust said it was ''absolutely blown away'' by the donor's generosity. The money had not been earmarked for a particular project but the donor was in favour of it going towards a planned waterfront redevelopment project.

Info sought on Tikipunga assault

Police are investigating the assault and robbery of an elderly Whangārei woman on the evening of May 13.

The woman, in her 80s, was driving into the entrance of a property in Tikipunga when a white station wagon overtook her and stopped suddenly about 9.50pm.

Acting detective sergeant Steve Anderson said the passenger of that vehicle got out and approached the victim's car, unlocked it through the window and assaulted her before fleeing with her handbag.

The woman was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

"Police have been supporting the victim, who is understandably shaken by this appalling act of violence," Anderson said.

Police urge anyone who saw the incident to contact them on 09 430 4570 or 105 quoting file number 210514/1238. You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police would also like to speak to anyone who saw a white station wagon in the Town Basin on the night of May 13.

Three-generation art show

Three generations of one family are holding an art show that opens in the Turner Centre Theatre Bar in Kerikeri from 5-7pm today. John Irving, an art teacher at Kerikeri High School, will be joined by James Irving, Ayla Irving-Lamb and Max Irving-Lamb in a varied exhibition of paintings and mixed-media work. The show will be open weekdays until May 19.

North high on Aussies' list

Northland is the fifth-most-searched destination by Australians planning a trip to New Zealand. Airbnb data has showed a 400 per cent jump in Australians checking out accommodation in New Zealand since April 19, Queenstown topping the list, followed by Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Northland.

Short-film competition

The Northland Road Safety Trust in partnership with Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD) are calling on creative minds for a short-film competition. Budding film-makers are invited to submit a five-minute entry focused on the dangers of distracted driving - as part of an initiative to help deter motorists from using smartphones when at the wheel. The winner will take home $3000 to be used to improve school facilities for senior students. Entries close on July 9, for more information go to: www.sadd.org.nz/driveinthemoment