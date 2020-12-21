Northland news in brief: Santa at Waipū Christmas Parade; and 3 so far for byelection

One of Santa's last official appearances before delivering gifts will be at the Waipū Christmas Parade on Thursday - Christmas Eve.

The parade will march through the town centre from 7pm on Christmas Eve, with pipers and a host of colourful and creative floats.

The prizegiving is at Caledonian Park from 7.30pm, with $1000 on offer for the first-placed float, $500 for second and $350 for third. There are also $300 prizes for the most environmentally friendly float and best club/community group float.

3 candidates for byelection

Three people have so far put their hands up to stand for the Whangārei Urban seat left vacant by the recent resignation of former Northland Regional Councillor John Bain, with nominations closing today.

At edition time yesterday three people had been nominated - Fiona Douglas, Darleen Tana Hoff-Nielsen and Charlotte Toner.

Nomination forms and further information for would-be candidates are available from NRC's Whangārei office, online at www.nrc.govt.nz or call 0800 922 822.

Lifeguards kept busy on weekend

Northland's surf lifeguards got some practice in over the weekend ahead of an expected influx of beachgoers.

On Saturday Whangārei Heads lifeguards assisted some people who had drifted out of the flags at Ocean Beach and helped them regain their footing. Also on Saturday, Waipū lifeguards assisted a young boogie-boarder back into the flagged area with a tube.

Sunday started with a medical incident at Mangawhai Heads early in the morning. Lifeguards responded to a man presenting with chest pain, an ambulance was called and the man was later transported to hospital via helicopter.

Judge appointed

Philip Rzepecky, a barrister of Auckland, has been appointed as a district court judge with jury jurisdiction to be based in Whangārei.

Rzepecky started as a law clerk with Gibson Sheet in Lower Hutt, before a move to Napier as a staff solicitor with Langley Twigg and then for Russell Fairbrother. Following a period in London in 1988/89 as in-house counsel with a maritime underwriting company, he returned to NZ in 1990, taking up a role as staff solicitor with Macalister Mazengarb in Wellington.

In 1991 he moved to Auckland, joining McElroy Milne and was a partner in that firm until becoming a barrister in 2004. In his practice as a barrister, he has specialised in commercial litigation and insurance work. Rzepecky will be sworn in on February 24.

Former local policeman retires

Former Whangārei police Sergeant Murray Stapp has retired from the force after 46 years in blue. Stapp, who has retired from the police in Hamilton, was an officer in Whangārei for a number of years in the late 1990s and early 2000s, moving to the Waikato in 2005.

Fisheries protection campaign

Fisheries New Zealand is kicking off a campaign to encourage fishers to know and follow the rules in Northland this summer.

Acting national manager fisheries compliance, Garreth Jay, said his team are expecting an influx of fishers over the coming months and it's important everyone does their part to protect the fishery.

"We're very lucky in New Zealand – none of us are too far away from the coast and the opportunity to go out into nature and catch some kaimoana.''

Further information about fishing rules and how to download the app is available online at https://www.fisheries.govt.nz/rules