Kerikeri Retirement Village plans to use money from a grant to research the social participation and inclusion of older people in the area. Photo / 123rf

Kerikeri Retirement Village is one of 13 organisations to receive $15,000 of funding in the latest round of Age friendly Fund. Grants are used toward projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help communities prepare for their ageing populations. Kerikeri village plans to use the money to research the social participation and inclusion of older people in the area.

Kaitāia power work

Kaitāia residents will have their power temporarily interrupted during planned maintenance work next month. Top Energy NZ urged people to limit power usage on February 10 and 11, between 6am and 6pm, while the work is carried out. Generators will be in place to help avoid power cuts but overloading the system may cause outages.

Roundabout opens

Whangārei District Council announced that the new roundabout at the Port Rd and Kioreroa Rd intersection has opened. The roundabout has been improved to cope with the roughly 20,000 vehicles a day which use it. Pedestrians and cyclists also have separate paths in a bid to promote safety.



