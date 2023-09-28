The works being carried out on P7 Pier.

Replacement works on the Far North’s busiest pontoon are expected to be completed today. Far North Holdings Limited (FNHL) commenced demolition works to Paihia’s P7 Pier on Thursday last week. The replacement of the 25-year-old steel pontoon with a new modern concrete pontoon and associated piles will cost $600,000. The new pontoon will be 15m by 5.5m wide and designed to take new electrical charging stations for the future of electric boats.

Car ferry ramp upgrade finished

An urgent upgrade to a vital piece of maritime infrastructure at Kororāreka Russell is now complete, four days ahead of schedule. The Okiato Car Ferry ramp repairs project was officially finished on Wednesday thanks to favourable weather conditions and an expert team of commercial divers. FNHL maritime general manager Chris Galbraith said the ramp had required urgent infrastructure repairs due to erosion and to ensure community connectivity could continue with minimal disruption.

Pair to speak at Spring Fling

Rural Women NZ is pleased to be hosting its second Spring Fling event in the north following the very successful first Spring Fling held in 2022 at Arapohue. This year the event is in Wellsford and as usual is open to all women. Trish Allen from Mahurangi Wastebusters and Sophie Gray, author and Destitute Gourmet will be guest speakers for the day. Register by contacting Heather Sorensen: heathersorensen55@gmail.com or 0274 724485. The event costs $20 for RWNZ members and $25 for non-members.

Endometriosis Research Fund

Endometriosis New Zealand has announced its plans to launch a Endometriosis Research Fund, set to open in 2024. This initiative comes in response to what it says is a pressing need for enhanced research in the field of endometriosis that affects at least one in 10 women, girls and those assigned female at birth in New Zealand. Endometriosis New Zealand has partnered with the University of Canterbury to conduct a comprehensive survey that aims to gather valuable insights into the perspectives of individuals affected by endometriosis to guide future research efforts within the fund.

Touring band at Butter Factory

Vibrant cover band White Chapel Jak will be gracing the stage at the Butter Factory this Saturday, September 30 from 8pm as part of their Spring Nights roadie. Get out your dancing shoes as the night promises a range of covers of fan-favourite songs led by charismatic leading lady Bonnie Hurunui. Opening act Ocean Tinning will get the night started with her sensual voice. The R18 event costs $42.79 through Eventfinda.co.nz







