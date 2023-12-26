Northland’s youth training tall ship R. Tucker Thompson had a record 2023 for youth voyages.

Record year for R. Tucker Thompson

Northland’s youth training tall ship R. Tucker Thompson is celebrating a record year for youth voyages.

The trust has delivered 23 voyages between March and November this year – a record number of voyages. Altogether 275 trainees experienced life-changing seven-day voyages on the ship. The trust is giving special thanks to Sophie Adams, its youth manager, who did an outstanding job facilitating these voyages allowing more youth to learn through the sea.

The first 10 voyages in 2024 are open and available for booking if you know of any young rangatahi who may be interested. For more info go to https://tucker.co.nz/7-day-voyages/

Some relief before more rain

After a thunderstorm and heavy rain watch for Northland on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, a weak ridge of high pressure should bring more settled weather to most of New Zealand today. While afternoon showers are likely in some inland places, at this stage there is minimal risk of severe weather. MetService said.

On Thursday, moist northerlies should again develop over the country, but at this stage there is minimal risk of severe weather. However, on Friday, the moist north to northwest flow should bring rain and strong winds to many places.

Lotto luck

A Lotto ticket sold in Paihia won its holder a mighty $53,000 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday night.

The ticket, sold Four Square Paihia, was among 12 nationwide that each won $29,425 with Lotto Second Division. The ticket also struck Powerball Second Division, meaning the holder won $53,869.

The winning Lotto numbers were 12, 14, 30, 35, 38 and 40 with the bonus number 23 and Powerball number 2. Powerball was not struck and will be worth $10 million on Wednesday.

Kerikeri boat race

A fun boat event that celebrates all kinds of small craft will take place in Kerikeri on January 14.

The mini-regatta, which incorporates a short race starting from Rangitane Landing, and a longer one beginning from Waipapa Landing, will include stand up paddleboards, kayaks, row boats and waka ama, with competitions for single-person and multi-person crews.

Safe family friendly fun on the water will the order of the day, with participants raising money to maintain the boats for the Kerikeri Cruising Club sailing programme.

“We’ll be running two races on the day. The one starting at Waipapa Landing will begin at 10am, and the other one starting from Rangitane Landing will begin at 10.30am,” organiser Meillia Kee said.

All boats will be checked for safety, and all participants must wear a life jacket or personal flotation device. Admission for each participant is $10 per person.

To find out more or to register, email info@kerikericruisingclub.org

Lake Ōmāpere agreement

The health of Northland’s largest lake - Lake Ōmāpere - has been under threat for decades, but it’s hoped a new agreement will help restore the life force of the culturally significant lake.

On December 21, Ngā Kaitiaki o Te Roto Ōmāpere (Lake Ōmāpere Trust) and Northland Regional Council signed a relationship agreement to establish a formal, working relationship between the trust and the council.

Council deputy chairwoman Tui Shortland said the agreement will support efforts to restore the mauri of the lake. It will see the parties working in partnership to improve water quality and biodiversity, “acknowledging outcomes that respect the cultural significance of Lake Ōmāpere to Ngāpuhi’'.

Te Roto Ōmāpere chairman Tamaiti Wihongi said the agreement is an exciting beginning to the large amount of work ahead of the trust.











