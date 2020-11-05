Northland news in brief: Rain threatens fireworks displays; and Monster Mash raises $5500

Whangārei's firework display tomorrow is at risk from forecast heavy rain, but Kerikeri's display has already been canned due to the weather.

Forecasted rain and high winds have forced organisers to postpone the Springbank Fireworks Extravaganza to Saturday, but the fireworks display planned for Whangārei is still on - at this stage. The annual Kerikeri-based event was originally planned for this weekend. Organisers of the Whangārei Lions Fireworks Spectacular have said the event is currently still going ahead this Saturday at Semenoff Stadium but the forecast may result in a decision to change plans. They advised people to check the Lions Fireworks Spectacular Facebook page for updates.

$5k Monster Mash

Last Saturday's Monster Mash at Kerikeri Primary School — organised by the PTA to give kids a chance to dress up and go trick-or-treating without knocking on strangers' doors — raised more than $5500. The money will go towards a planned bike track at the school.

Little weather damage

Yesterday's wild weather brought welcome rain to much of the North but surprisingly little damage. A number of trees were blown down and in Rawene a live power line dropped onto the footpath on Nimmo St East outside the NorthTec campus around 1.20pm, forcing the volunteer fire brigade to close off the street and set up a diversion along Clendon Esplanade. Nearby Rawene School was notified with parents making sure children kept clear and were safe from the extra traffic on the esplanade as they headed home. A Top Energy line crew carried out repairs.

The storm dumped more than 90mm of rain in parts of Northland to the delight of farmers and anyone relying rainwater tanks. The wettest place, according to Northland Regional Council data, was Puhipuhi with 91mm in the 24 hours to 2pm yesterday. The next wettest places were Ngunguru (82mm) and Kerikeri (77mm at Wiroa Rd) and Glenbervie (74mm). The driest place was, as usual, Pouto Pt with just 9mm.

Top Energy maintenance

This Saturday — weather permitting — Far North lines company Top Energy will for the first time turn off the high-voltage power lines supplying electricity to Kaitaia without cutting power to the town. That's the aim anyway, made possible by back-up generators recently installed at Kaitaia substation to provide an emergency power supply. The pylon shutdown is to allow essential maintenance. Top Energy is urging residents north of Hokianga and Doubtless Bay to reduce power use on Saturday and prepare for power cuts in case things don't go to plan, for example by pumping up water in advance, filling up their petrol tank, and making sure they have gas for the barbecue. Shutdowns used to leave Kaitaia without power up to two days a year.

Big weekend in Far North

It's going to be a big

weekend in the far Far North, with Awanui Day on Saturday, where the highlights will include the reopening of the Awanui Hotel, which has been refurbished beyond recognition, and the Kaitaia Riding for the Disabled garden safari at Doubtless Bay on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets ($25) for the latter are available at Kaitaia's McCarthny Mitre, the CBEC Garden Centre in Pukepoto Rd, the i-Site at Te Ahu, Bloomfield's Garden Centre at Aurere, Mangonui Stationery and Lotto, and Needful Things in Kerikeri.

Red card overturned

Northland Taniwha back Scott Gregory's red card from Saturday's Mitre 10 Cup game against North Harbour has been overturned. The young All Blacks Sevens star has been cleared of wrongdoing after a judicial hearing overturned the decision made by referee Cam Stone when Gregory allegedly made contact in the air with opposition player Xavier Cowley-Tuioti, which resulted in the North Harbour player landing dangerously. At Wednesday morning's judicial hearing, the match officials accepted the incident did not meet the red card threshold and the card has been removed from Gregory's playing record. Gregory will be available to play the remainder of Northland's matches in the Mitre 10 Cup against Auckland on Saturday in Auckland, and against Waikato in Kaikohe the following weekend.