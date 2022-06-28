KiwiRail has been given $94.8 million from the Provincial Growth Fund to get the Northland rail line back on track and build its freight capacity between Auckland and Northland. Photo / NZME

People living north of Whangārei are being warned to look out for trains as work to upgrade and reopen the rail line gets underway. For the first time in six years work trains will begin operating between Kauri, south of Hikurangi, and Towai, delivering materials needed to upgrade and reopen the line between Whangārei and Otiria. The Government-funded project is expected to take two years to complete. In the meantime, motorists and pedestrians are urged to ensure anything stored near the rail corridor is clear of the tracks.

Cameras monitor traffic

Mystery roadside cameras that appeared around Kerikeri were installed by a contractor as part of a traffic-counting study. The 11 traffic data collection cameras were placed beside busy roads for about two weeks. A Far North District Council spokesman said the information collected would help inform the council's planning for traffic and growth in Kerikeri. The system was not linked to vehicle registration data held by other agencies so vehicle owners could not be identified. The council was also collecting traffic data by intersection surveys and pneumatic road surface counters.

New Predator-Free CEO

Former Whangārei District Council chief executive Rob Forlong has been appointed head of Predator Free 2050 Limited. Forlong starts as the company's chief executive on July 11. The new role is a nod to his environmentally-focused career where he worked on both local government and environmental issues. His first role was as a Coastal and Marine Conservation Officer in Otago between 1988 and 1992.

Man found in harbour recovers

An elderly man found unconscious in the Whangārei Harbour is now in a stable condition. The man was reportedly struggling in the water along Riverside Dr before 10am on Friday. Paramedics took him to Whangārei Hospital in a critical condition but has since stabilised.

Access road awards

A new access road and boat trailer park in Kerikeri Inlet has won two industry awards for Ventia, the FNDC contractor in charge of the project. Ventia collected the overall 2022 Northland Environmental Award as well as the Excellence Award for projects worth $500,000-$1 million for the Rangitoto Boat Ramp, also known as Windsor Landing.