Whangārei's Rolling Ball Clock sculpture is so popular the grass around it is wearing away from visitors. The area around it is to be paved for a better viewing experience.

The Rolling Ball Clock in the Whangārei's Town Basin is proving so popular this winter paving is under way to stop the mudbath around the project. Concrete is being laid around the outside of the captivating construction so the hordes of viewers can continue to enjoy the creation born from the About Time Team and Absolute Stainless without getting muddy. The ball clock was opened in April after a 14 year gestation period and has been a popular attraction ever since.

Fatal crash

One person died in a motorcycle crash in Northland on Saturday, the third road death in the region in three days. The crash, on Mangakahia Road, Nukutawhiti, was reported to Police at 4.40pm on Saturday. Police said there did not appear to have been any other vehicles involved in the crash and enquiries were continuing. It was the 16th death on Northland's roads so far this year and follows fatalities in the region on Thursday. Police and the Kaitāia Volunteer Fire Brigade were called to the first road death on State Highway 1 in Kaitāia shortly after 5pm on Thursday. One person died following the two-vehicle crash near Clough Rd while four others were seriously injured. Less than two hours later a second person died after a head-on crash involving two cars towing trailers on SH1 north of Ōkaihau just after 7pm.

Local teen on advisory group

Whangārei teen Harshinni Nayyar is one of five new members selected nationally for a ministerial advisory group focused on the educational experience of young Kiwis. The Whangārei Girls' High School student was picked from more than 200 hopeful registrations for the 2022 Youth Advisory Group. Education Minister Chris Hipkins said insights from the group had helped inform the Government's work towards an education system that reflects the diverse needs, cultures and aspirations of young people of Aotearoa New Zealand. Nayyar is the only Northlander in the group of 12. The rest of whom hail from Auckland, Te Kūiti, Hamilton, Christchurch, Taumarunui, and Paraparaumu.

Crash witnesses sought

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Taipa. "We would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident happen, or was in the area, and has dashcam, CCTV, or camera footage, or any other information relating to white Ford Ranger flat deck ute travelling north on State Highway 10 before the crash, or the crash itself," police wrote on Facebook. The crash happened at 3.13pm on Tuesday on SH10 at Taipa, by the shops. Police asked anyone with information to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220621/4147. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Garden produce sharing group

A Facebook group has been set up to encourage Whangārei locals to share whatever their garden has to offer. "Māra kete – Whangārei" has been created to help the community have access to free fresh fruit and vegetables with the cost-of-living soaring. Those who have an over-flowing fruit or vegetable tree can prevent kai from rotting on the ground by joining the group and sharing their harvest.